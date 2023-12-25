We are about to say goodbye to 2023 and it's time to welcome 2024 with open arms. Surely this year has had its ups and downs, but also its learnings and moments of happiness.

Now is the time to let go of what no longer serves you and focus on what you want to achieve in the new year, with the hope and hope that it will bring you many good things.

Maybe this year you won't be able to celebrate New Year's Eve and New Year's Eve with all the people you love, or maybe only with some of them. Whatever the case, don't forget that they are in your heart and that you can always count on their love.

And to show them how much you appreciate them, nothing better than send you congratulations New Year 2024 originals that bring a smile to their faces and make them feel special.

Here we leave you some ideas for original GIFs and videos to congratulate your friends and family on the coming New Year.

The best GIFs New Year 2024 to send on WhatsApp

The beginning of a new year is a special occasion for express your best wishes to the people you appreciate.

But if you are left blank and don't know how to congratulate your loved ones, a fun and original way to do it is to send them GIF images.

However, you should not forget that it is also important to maintain more personal and close communication. Therefore, in addition to GIFs, you can accompany the message with a writing or even a video.

WhatsApp makes it much easier to contact anyone in the world, so you can take advantage of this tool to send funny messages New Year 2024.

Best New Year 2024 videos to share with your loved ones

What better way to start the year than to share videos to send via WhatsApp on New Year's 2024? With this gesture, you not only show your love to your family and friends, but you also give them a smile and a dose of optimism to face the new cycle.

If you want to surprise your loved ones with an original and fun message to wish them a Happy New Year, here we present a selection of the best videos that you can share on WhatsApp to congratulate the year 2024.

You just have to download them to your mobile phone and send them by SMS message or through messaging applications, such as WhatsApp or any other platform, to the people you want to show your good wishes.

These New Year 2024 GIFs and videos to send via WhatsApp They are perfect to share with your friends and family and wish them the best full of joy and opportunities.

Cover image generated with DALL-E 3