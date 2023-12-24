There will be 11 invitations available to take part in the 24h of Le Mans in 2025. The publication of the regulations for the 2024 edition announced by the FIA ​​and Automobile Club de l’Ouest has some new features and one of these concerns the places on the grid for the next one.

It is well known that with the increase in interest in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, especially now that the categories are only Hypercar and LMGT3, it has created quite a bit of demand for entries, but as we know on the Circuit de la Sarthe we must take into account that it will remain the LMP2 Class and there are only 62 seats.

This is one of the things that the leaders of the top endurance championship immediately underlined, who added Appendix 8 to the 2024 rules, putting their hands ahead for the following season, considering that all those registered for the entire FIA ​​year WEC have Le Mans secured for obvious reasons. And it has already been said here that the aim is to expand the World Championship grid to 40 cars.

For the 24h in 2025, the best of the European Le Mans Series, Asian Le Mans Series, IMSA SportsCar Championship and GT World Challenge Europe will therefore be entitled to a place.

As regards the ELMS, the winner of the overall category and the winner of the PRO/AM category, plus the second overall and the first of the LMP3 category will obtain the ticket for the LMP2 Class. A place in LMGT3 will be reserved for those who win the same European Class.

Even at the end of the Asian LMS the LMP2 and GT3 Champions will have places in the same categories.

In IMSA the situation is a little different, since it will be up to the organizer to establish who is worthy of a place in Hypercar, LMP2 and LMGT3 by choosing among the best in the American categories (GTP, LMP2 and GTD PRO/GTD).

Finally, the selected entry for the winner of one of the GTWC Europe Classes is to be decided; in 2024 the promoter SRO Motorsports Group had given the Bronze Cup winning team a chance.

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

#47 Cool Racing Oreca 07 – Gibson, Vladislav Lomko, Simon Pagenaud

As the official regulation note explains, everything is “Subject to the approval of the Selection Committee of the 24 Hours of Le Mans”, continuing as follows:

“A competitor cannot hold more than 2 invitations for all categories at the same time. Invitations given to ELMS, IMSA, Asian LMS and GTWC Europe competitors can only be awarded if the competitor has participated in all events of the series/championship in question “.

“Each invitation will be granted only if the car in question will be entered in 2025 in one of the following series: ELMS, Asian LMS 2025-2026 or IMSA. The legal and financial situation of the competitor must not be in conflict with the direct and indirect interests of the ACO”.

“The Selection Committee of the 24 Hours of Le Mans reserves the right to modify this list or to refuse an invitation if exceptional circumstances so require. Invitations are not transferable to another competitor. Any unused invitation is void.”

24H OF LE MANS – Regulations 2024