Do you need to load your phone with memes to blast WhatsApp and Telegram groups this Christmas? We bring a few that never fail.

In case the background music of the shopping centers, the street lights, the advertisements appealing to good family vibes and recommending you buy 25 different types of perfume in French have not been enough of a clue… The Christmas 2023!

The time has come for messages of affection, hugs, business dinners, WhatsApp fuming and social networks raising the trend of “Happy…” whatever.

And one of the things that many of us are going to do on Christmas Eve is saturate the network with millions of congratulatory messages that will come to you repeated so many times that you are then surprised that we repeat them year after year.

If you also contribute to the network collapsing at Christmas with Funny pictures and hilarious memes set on these dates, you have arrived at the right time, because it is time for the annual regulatory review of Christmas memes for Christmas Eve 2023.

Enjoy Christmas with bulk memes to send on WhatsApp

And there are memes, funny images and Christmas messages that do not go out of style over the years, it is true that others do, because those from the days of the pandemic have aged very poorly, luckily, by the way.

But the most timeless ones return year after year and continue to appear in the repertoires of more than one Christmas meme regular, so here are a few.

Although we have an increasingly crazy world, and it is something that we should not forget lightly, a moment of disconnection, even through a fun message, can make a difference for many people.

Also, remember to write back to whoever you send something this Christmas Eve, otherwise you'll become cannon fodder for the “prepare to receive congratulations from people who haven't spoken to you since New Year's Eve” meme.

Something more modern, although already a classic

But let's take a look at social media to see some memes and hilarious situations that deserve to be forwarded on WhatsApp or shared with the family at Christmas Eve dinner.

One more year, the illumination of Vigo It stands out as a hot topic due to the deployment that the city council carries out in the city, with the consequent joke:

But Madrid has also become a trend, especially on the December long weekend with its surreal crowds and queues.

If you are from Madrid or have family in the capital, do not hesitate to remind them of something that they have undoubtedly suffered if they work or live near the center.

There is no shortage of messages to the company and co-workersmany of whom will surely be sending you messages all afternoon with images and jokes that they receive via WhatsApp.

But little is said about the absent baskets and extraordinary payments: even less because there are memes in this life for everything, and at Christmas they don't fail.

Anyway, let it not be due to a lack of options to send this Christmas Eve on WhatsApp, without counting on the written messages to congratulate Christmas that we have compiled on the web or also some more serious Christmas greeting images so that you do not anger whoever you send them to. send if you are not fans of memes.

Have a very merry Christmas, consolega, that 2023 has only a few rounds left and, hopefully, 2024 will bring good things.