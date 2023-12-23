The Pasapalabra jackpot is increasingly tempted: 1,210,000 euros! However, completing El Rosco remains a very complicated mission for the contestants. The temptation to at least try is there and in this duel Oscar has had it, two letters away from the feat. For his part, Moisés had to go for the comeback after having a mistake that hampered him in the final stretch.

The test has been very close until the moment of that error. It has happened in the S of the Riojan, which has answered “seal” to the question “solidly join one thing to another by melting its own material at the point of union.” Roberto Leal had to explain to him the nuance why his option was not valid and which one was correct.

Right after that is when Óscar accelerated: he completed the first round with 19 hits and in that same turn he reached 21. Then, he added two more green letters to stay… two away from the pot! The outcome has had these two points of attention: will Oscar risk it? Will Moisés sign a spectacular comeback? Find out in the video!

The test in which Moisés was surprised was La Pista. For once, he was faster with the button than Oscar! He was so unexpected that he even assumed that his rival had taken the turn and he looked defeated.

“Man of little faith,” Óscar told him. Moisés has taken advantage of this rare opportunity to win the duel on La Pista.