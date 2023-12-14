The opinion poll, conducted by the Egyptian Information and Decision Support Center, affiliated with the Council of Ministers, to determine the extent of Egyptians’ knowledge of the danger of climate change to Egypt, included questions about climate phenomena, global warming, and the expected level of cold in winter.

Egyptians' expectations for winter 2024

The opinion poll, a copy of which was obtained by Sky News Arabia, ended with the following:

64% of Egyptians are waiting for a colder winter this year than previous years due to climate changes. 7% of the Egyptians participating in the “research sample” expect the coldness of this year’s winter to be similar to last winter. 4% of Egyptians expect the winter of 2024 to be less cold than the winter of 2023. 22% of respondents were unable to determine their expectations, and the weather is undergoing successive changes in Egypt and the world, and has become unpredictable in light of global climate changes.

Measures to confront climate change

The Egyptian state is working to cooperate with the international community to preserve the quality of the environment and confront climate change, according to the government report, in addition to raising awareness of the phenomenon and its economic dimensions and how to deal with it, building capabilities, and reducing the causes of climate change, in addition to activating international financial and technical assistance programs such as transporting… Technology to help mitigate and adapt to the phenomenon.

The Egyptian government opinion poll concluded that nearly a quarter of Egyptians believe that climate change is a phenomenon that represents a “moderate risk” to Egypt. Nearly 24% of respondents rated this risk between 5 and 7 on a scale from 0 to 10, with 0 meaning that climate change does not pose any danger to Egypt, and 10 meaning that it represents a great danger.

Extreme climate

Sarah Ahmed, an Egyptian expert in the field of awareness of environmental issues and confronting climate change, says that the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency has made great efforts in recent years to educate Egyptians about the danger of climate change and its expected impact, starting with changing temperatures, salinity, rising sea water, and other expected phenomena. And its effects.

The expert in environment and climate awareness explained in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” that the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency has sought the help of an elite group of experts specialized in various environmental fields, to raise awareness of the dangers of the phenomenon, whether on water, air or soil, and its subsequent effects on citizens, including awareness-raising. “Climate extremes.”

The Egyptian expert points out that the “extreme climate” means that the world will experience hotter waves in the summer and colder waves in the winter.

She pointed out that the Egyptians' vision is that the next winter is expected to be colder as a result of these awareness efforts, as well as the Egyptians' observations of changes in weather conditions in the past few years, which are also heading in this direction.