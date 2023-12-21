In 2024, over 3.5 billion people will go to the polls, all over the world, to elect a new Parliament and indicate a new leader. Elections will be held in almost seventy countries, from the USA to Russia via Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Belarus, Taiwan, Mexico and many others. Including European ones. A historic fact and an incredible record for democracy.

But the very concept of democracy, if we look closely, is at risk almost everywhere in the world due to the rise of authoritarianism and reactionary impulses that are taking the world by storm, from Latin America to the African continent, up to the Far East. Orient.

What was once the safe prerogative of the long arm of the USA is today called into question by the aspirations, in various capacities, of those who offer a valid alternative to Pax Americana – whether Chinese or Russian.

The bluff of the United States – first in the Middle East and then also in the Far East – is so obvious that it has made the principles of international law to which the West appeals questionable, once yes and once not, depending on its own superficial gain.

Thus a myth collapses. And with it all his certainties shatter. It therefore happens that “the west” is less and less attractive “for the rest”. And that the south of the world suddenly turns to another interlocutor. This is also why democracy, its principles, its absolute values, lose appeal.

Only the crisis of Europe, invertebrate and soulless, incapable of thinking for itself, subordinate to the USA, can really explain the return to favor of NATO, which today half of the former Soviet world in the East of the Old Continent wants to join.

The great military umbrella of the Atlantic Alliance offers the measure of how much the West is no longer a mere nothing, an ideological representation of a model that has come to an end.

Globalization has brought more harm than good to the Western world: favoring Chinese technological supremacy, disadvantaging the domestic market of Western companies, crippled with useless rules an entire continent and, by extension, those on which it depends.

Not even climate change has succeeded in giving new meaning to a civilization that no longer has roots, no more references, no more parameters.

It has been said that Putin's Russia demonstrated its neo-imperialist aims with the invasion of Ukraine, but there is nothing more neo-imperialist than having wanted to forge for over half a century, three quarters of world (although without success).

In the most recent Ukrainian conflict we argued, for almost two years, that we should arm up to the neck a nation about which we knew too little until February 2022, without asking ourselves who those weapons ended up with and what such an action would provoke; we acted impulsively with a lump in our throats faced with the “crazy” regurgitation of a Tsar in the throes of Hitlerian aspirations, but we did not make an effort to understand, even without justifying them, the profound reasons that finally generated today's already complex puzzle: no winner and peace as the only defeat.

As regards the post-October 7 Middle East, the risk was that what occurred would occur: the outright annihilation of Gaza without any strategy, other than that (boomerang) of strengthening the levers of radical terrorism in that region and beyond confine. A useless tactical victory; a response that almost exclusively smacks of revenge, rather than justice.

The coming year, therefore, will be crucial since the balance of power that will be determined by this global vote could also clearly change those of the new world order which, in the anarchy and chaos of these months, is taking shape.