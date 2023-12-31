Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve of the United States of America

2024, year of the three Ds: disinflation, debt and deglobalization

Disinflation, debt, deglobalisation, will be the three Ds that will loom over 2024. But there will also be another very important factor: the elections. In this regard, 2024 will be a record year. 76 countries will vote. Even if, as confirmed by the Economist Intelligence Unit, only in 43 of these there will be free and fair voting while in another 28 there are no conditions for a democratic vote. Voting will take place in eight of the ten most populous countries in the world, Bangladesh, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Pakistan, Russia and the United States. As far as the economy is concerned, the year that is about to end was characterized by growth and as many unexpected slowdowns. It certainly deserves a place among the growing countries to the United States that many thought was on the edge of recession while it showed surprising resilience and recovery capacity. For the year ending (according to the IMF), all this translates into a slight increase in global growth (3%) compared to the forecasts of twelve months ago which instead estimated 2.7%. In the same virtuous trend, as already mentioned, the United States (from an estimated 1% to 2.1%), as well as China which reached 5% compared to an estimate of 4.4%.

2024, almost the entire Eurozone suffering as in 2023

On the side of slowing countries, the Eurozone stands out with a modest 0.7% compared to forecasts of 1.1%.. The German locomotive is still in technical recession. Italy seems to be doing better than many other nations, especially France. While the surprise going against the trend is Spain which will close 2023 with a trend of 2.5% against the forecasts of 1.2%. Most economic analysts are convinced that although the heavy increase in the cost of money has put all economies to the test, family savings and, in part, Government support (which has been transferred to public debt) have lent a hand to the resilience of the economic system of industrialized countries as a whole. Another matter for developing economies which have instead been heavily affected by the central banks' increases. They had to pay much more money and their already very heavy debts increased. Those who have struggled to pay off their debts have done so at the expense of investments in healthcare, schools and infrastructure.

2024, the forecast with lights and shadows

What does the coming year look like? Among emerging countries, analysts are particularly concerned about the finances of Brazil and South Africa. If on the one hand observers do not expect sustained growth but on the contrary a further general slowdown, on the other (and the stock markets are already discounting them) the rate increases seem to have ended and a reversal of the trend is expected. For its part, the Fed has already forecast three rate cuts in 2024. But the IMF's inflation forecasts are not so optimistic. In fact, the international organization estimates that the 2% objective will probably be reached in 2025 and therefore this will still lead to declining but still high rates, despite possible reductions by central banks. But generalized growth will still remain limited, scarce and unequal for the next few years (3.1% in 2028 according to the IMF). And geopolitical imbalances will certainly not help. For Europe, the return to the rigors of the stability pact, loosened during the pandemic, seems to be postponed until 2025, giving some breathing space to economies in delicate balance such as Italy and France. And even the United States, despite robust growth at 3%, is and will be grappling with a public debt rising to 7.5%.

2024, a record year for the number of elections

Don't forget that 2024 will be an election year, with the United States in the lead followed by Europe, Russia and others. The surprises, as already happened this year with Argentina and Poland, could have repercussions on the economic trends of the various countries. And finally, the other factor that could change the development trends of 2024 and the next few years are the alliances between countries on trade. For example, Mexico is managing to increase its exports to the United States, while China is decreasing its exports to the entire West (less of the Silk Road for example for Italy). And all this could also change political balances. In short, sanctions, changes in governments, new trade agreements could modify many forecasts in the short term which, however, for the year ahead, they are not characterized by booming economic growth but instead are full of many shadows and slowdowns.

