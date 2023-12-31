loading…

Activists around the world celebrated the new year 2024 by calling for a ceasefire. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Activists have launched a global campaign asking people to change their country's New Year countdown to a ceasefire countdown in Gaza, which has been under Israeli bombardment since October 7.

“New Year's Eve is a time of celebration around the world, and an opportunity to create resolutions for a brighter future. “With nearly 30,000 civilians dead, including more than 10,000 children, our only New Year's resolution is to call for a permanent ceasefire,” said Countdown2Ceasefire, a grassroots campaign based in London, reported by Al Jazeera.

“Our goal is to transform the traditional New Year's countdown into an impactful and resonant countdown to a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.”

So far the campaign has been successfully received by activists in more than 30 countries, including Switzerland, Turkey, Malaysia, Australia, Tanzania, Mexico and Germany, according to organizers.

As the new year approaches, this local event calling for a ceasefire will be broadcast live on the social media platform Countdown2ceasefire.

“A permanent ceasefire is the first step towards ending the current sad situation and a real step towards a future where traumatized communities can rebuild and recover,” Bushra Mohammad, a campaign spokesperson, said in a statement.

Israel's brutal military offensive on Gaza has killed more than 21,500 people and injured more than 55,000 others sparking global outrage, with protesters around the world calling for a ceasefire. Many also expressed their disappointment with politicians and countries who vetoed or abstained from voting for a ceasefire at the UN.

Human rights organizations including Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and Doctors Without Borders also criticized countries that vetoed the ceasefire, warning that this would result in a humanitarian catastrophe.

On Saturday, the World Food Program warned that it was a race against time to prevent starvation for millions of people in Gaza.