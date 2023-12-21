In 2024, in the SUV range of Mazda there are models CX-30, CX-5 e CX-60characterized by attractive lines, excellent equipment and driving comfort thanks to the philosophy Jinba Ittai through which Mazda has worked hard to improve the driving feeling with great attention to the connection between driver and vehicle, drawing inspiration from that established between horse and rider (Jinba Ittai).

The 3 Mazda SUVs are also equipped with exclusive technology G-Vectoring Controlwhich uses variations in engine torque to manage the dynamics of the car when cornering.

Mazda SUV news updates 2024

Mazda SUVs for sale in 2024 are the models CX-30, CX-5 e CX-60all equipped with thei-Activsensewith advanced security features for prevent accidents and reduce its impact.

CX-60 Homura

CX-60 Homura on the road

CX-60 Homura on the road

CX-60 Homura on the road

CX-60 Homura cockpit

CX-5 Takumi

CX-5 Takumi side

CX-5 Takumi rear 3/4

Mazda CX-5 Homura interior

CX-5 Takum su strada

CX-60 Homura

CX-60 Homura rear 3/4

CX-60 on the road

CX-60 on the road

Interior CX-60Mazda SUV range

Among the common features on the CX-30, CX-5 and CX-60 we find Apple CarPlay/Android Autokeyless entry, blind spot monitoring, traffic support intelligent braking and others such as lane keeping assist, Mazda radar cruise control and rear is the LED.

Mazda CX-30, new features

Launched in 2019, the Mazda CX-30 it's a Compact SUV ideal for the city and trips out of town. The exterior design is inspired by the design language At Mazda, with dynamic lines. The refined interior features elegant and durable materials, including chrome and leather. The large trunk can accommodate 4-6 suitcases or camping equipment.

Mazda CX-30 Homura

The available configurations are Prime Line, Exclusive Line e Homuracombined with petrol engines such as the 2.0 Skyactiv-G M Hybrid da 122 e 150 CV and it Skyactiv-X M Hybrid da 186 CVavailable with manual and automatic transmissions, in two- and four-wheel drive versions, with prices starting from 27.850 euro.

Mazda CX-30 2.0 Homura e-Skyactiv G test VIDEO

Mazda CX-5, Mazda's mid-size SUV

The Mazda CX-5, larger than the CX-30, is perfectly suited to both city life and wilder driving, as are the three trim levels available: Newground, Homura e Takumi. The Takumi setup focuses on performance and aesthetics, featuring 19-inch polished alloy wheels, interior in nappa leatherae luxurious wood finishes, ideal for comfort during the daily commute.

Mazda CX-5 Takumi

The version Homura presents instead sporty finishes both on the outside, with glossy black details, and on the inside, with red stitching on seats, steering wheel and door panels. For adventure lovers, the CX-5 Newground features details such as silver bumpers, black door mirrors and lime green accents, as well as a water resistant floor.

Mazda CX-5 Homura

The range includes three engine options: e-Skyactiv-G da 2.0 liter con 165 CVa version from 2.5 liters with 194 HP and technology Skyactiv-D 2.2 available with powers da 150 of 184 CV. The system i-Activ AWD Finally, it ensures safety and control on varied terrain, allowing drivers to confidently tackle challenging road conditions, such as snow or rain intense. The CX-5 price list starts at 38.790 euro.

Mazda CX-5 Homura test come va VIDEO

Mazda CX-60, the most spacious SUV

The Mazda CX-60 is the largest model in the brand's SUV range in size and is powered by a powertrain for the first time in Mazda history ibrido plug-in PHEV. Outside it combines stylistic power and dynamism, combining the latest developments in Kodo design with the typical solidity of SUVs.

The interior of the Mazda CX-60 expresses theJapanese craftsmanshipespecially in the version Takumi, which mixes historical traditions with a modern touch. The materials are inspired by the fabrics of Japanese kimonoswith stitching on the dashboard made according to the style traditional Musubu.

Mazda CX-60 Homura

The CX-60 is also a very high-tech and safe car on the road, being equipped with a wide range of advanced driver assistance technologies i-Activsense. From a technical point of view, the PHEV variant of the Mazda CX-60 integrates a powertrain 327 CV e 500 Nm overall, which combines an engine Skyactiv-G 2.5 a benzina with direct injection to a powerful 100 kW electric motorcombined with a high-capacity battery 355 V is 17.8 kWh.

Mazda CX-60 plug-in hybrid test how it goes

Furthermore, he does not give up diesel and those who clock up a lot of kilometers can opt for the diesel engine e-Skyactiv D 3.3-liter inline six-cylinder with 200 or 249 hp. The CX-60 price list starts from 53.120 euro.

Mazda CX-60 diesel with 249 HP, how's it going VIDEO

Read also:

– Mazda CX-30 features and prices

– Mazda CX-5 features and prices

– Mazda CX-60 features and prices

– All the news about Mazda

– Discover the prices of Mazda SUVs on the official Mazda price list

– What do you think? Drop by the FORUM discussions!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK