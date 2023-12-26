The Legend of Zelda series has had great success in recent years, but the news about its future is worrying. It is speculated that 2024 could be the first year without a Zelda release, breaking a line of almost annual releases that has characterized the franchise. Rumors suggest remasters of Wind Waker and Twilight Princess for Switch in 2024. Additionally, the moviea could delay the development of the next Zelda game.

The current state of The Legend of Zelda series is worrying. Despite recent hits like Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, there is no confirmed news about the next Zelda game. In 2024, it could be the first year in recent memory without a Zelda release, breaking the tradition of near-annual releases. The lack of announcements for 2024 leaves uncertainty over the future of the franchise, although the success of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom suggests there are future plans.

Las Speculation points to remasters of Wind Waker and Twilight Princess for Switch in 2024. These classic Zelda games are not available on current platforms and could receive an HD upgrade. However, there is no official confirmation of these releases. Furthermore, it is suggested that the development of lThe film could be diverting resources and development time of the next Zelda game.

The possible release of the next main Zelda installment could be linked to the release of the film. Following the success of The Super Mario Bros.: The Movie, Nintendo could opt for a similar strategy to promote both the movie and the game. However, the film is in the early stages of pre-production, which could delay both initiatives.

Also, there is speculation about the possibility of new hardware, the “Switch 2”, which could influence the planning of the next Zelda game. The lack of concrete details and rumors about new hardware suggest that any announcement of a new Zelda game could wait until after an official reveal of the new hardware.

The lack of DLCs for Tears of the Kingdom and the need to reinvent The franchise suggests the search for new ideas. Given the Breath of the Wild y Tears of the Kingdom tell a complete story, the next installment could require significant reinvestment in terms of art, map, story and game mechanics.

In short, the future of The Legend of Zelda series is uncertain at this time, with a lack of confirmed releases for 2024. The only thing are rumors about remasters and movies that could be affecting the direction of the franchise. Fans will have to wait to find out what The Legend of Zelda has in store.

