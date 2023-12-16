Although television has adapted to new times with the arrival of DTT and with an important step at the beginning of 2024 with the commitment to high definition channels, the radio has remained more or less stable in recent decades, until now.

While other European countries have even turned off the FM, the truth is that the public entity will bet on a significant advance in 2024, and we already tell you that it is good news.

This was reported by Ángel García Castillejo, director of audiovisual policies at Radiotelevisión Española, who in a round table spoke about the future of DTT in Spain, but also of radio.

The executive commented that Spain is an exceptional case in Europe due to the absence of digital radio, but with the popularization of digital radio receivers in cars there is a new opportunity to make a qualitative leap in radio.

“We are going to make the effort and we will announce it at the time, to begin regular broadcasts with the maximum coverage that the digital radio technical plan allows us at this time, we are working there with the Secretary of State. We will start our broadcasts on DAB+.”

In his words, it appears that the Ministry of Digital Transformation could be working on a modification of the national technical plan for digital terrestrial sound broadcasting that allows broadcasting in DAB+.

However, FM radio can coexist without problem with broadcasting in DAB+since both use different frequencies.

In this way, the radio that you have been listening to in recent decades could change in just a few weeks, although it will be a slow, gradual change and we will see if it is at the level of other neighboring European countries.