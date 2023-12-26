Happy New Year to everyone, Readers, Pilots, Friends, Adversaries and (former) “Enemies”, Let's build a Happy New Year and lend a hand to Happiness (usually associated with the wish of a Happy New Year) that is experiencing a difficult moment. Let's practice the miracle

December 26, 2023

Paris, France, December 26th. Happy New Year to everyone. From the heart, with all my heart. Between Christmas and New Year you never know if you are more in the mood of budgeting or projection, of satisfaction rather than good intentions. In any case, Happy New Year. It seems like an honest wish to me.

A Happy 2024, too? Here it seems more difficult to me. It seems to me that we cannot afford to be truly happy. Yes, individually, occasionally, because perhaps you are experiencing a beautiful adventure, a story or a sentimental awareness, of fulfillment, of passion or of approaching a great emotion. But if we move away from the personal, when the exploration of sensations expands without boundaries, it becomes more difficult. I believe that, today, to be legitimately happy, some basic things must be accomplished. May massacres, conflicts and crimes of all kinds stop. May an infallible and definitive way to put be found Peace comes first, in all its forms and contextualizations. In short, may Humanity find some humanity again!

Of course, today it seems more like a miracle than a possibility. For this reason, let's be satisfied with a Happy New Year, which leads to a substantial improvement with a constant and vigilant thought about the possibility of reopening the road to that Happiness to be associated again with the wish of the New Year.

Let us hope to believe and work miraclesand with those of changing the world and bringing it back on the tracks of possible sharing, instead of continuing to raise border walls which then have to be unreasonably defended. We believe in miracles, we learn to perform miracles. It's possible? It would be a… miracle, but I think it's possible. It's in ours strength to imagine and convert into reality.

Let's go down a little and Let's do some miracle exercises then. It's a good way to send greetings, exaggerated as we would like. So I bring readers back to those areas of passion that bind us, I would say very closely. Off-road, Rally, Rally-Raid, Enduro, Motocross.

The new year brings us together Africa Eco Race and the Dakar, again superimposed, again in comparison. But the comparison no longer exists, the two Races have become the reference for different ways of understanding the original Adventure, which in any case no longer exists. Desert Race and Grand Prix the Dakar in Saudi Arabia, Running and traveling on the roadbooks of History, Africa Eco Race. Yes, different numbers and amounts, even a lot, agreed, but who feels like favoring one or the other in terms of Quality? I do not! For this reason I wish both events to flow happily and to end in a celebration.

After you. I want to push the miracle exercise even further. May not only the best win, may everyone win and rediscover the essence of happiness which, in the Rally-Raid, is to overcome the adversities of the Adventure, to complete the undertaking.

I would like, and hope, that they will climb together on the single, first step of the podiums in mid-January Peterhansel and Sainz, Al Attiyah and Roma, Loeb and a Brazilian, Price, Sunderland, Brabec and Howes, Botturi and Cerutti“Chaleco” and Cristina. I would like and hope that in ten (here the miracle exercise would seem more accessible) they would end Lucci and Schareina, Gerini and Sanz, Amos and Ceci.

It is not enough, best wishes and miracles also to the World of Rally-Rallying, of the WRC and of the Italian Trials, of the Drivers and Navigators from all over the world who make us experience hundreds of thrilling weekends with their extraordinary (truly out of the ordinary) skill. May he win again Kalle Rovanperaeven if he is and will be on holiday, in the year of the new record Sébastien Ogier celebrated by Sébastien Loeb. What a breathless one Elfyn Evans you find enough grit and strength to break the ice for all the Welsh, who Paolo Andreucci can increase a record that is still too immature.

Who, finally, but without ever saying enough, go up to the podium ofEnduro Together Andrea Verona and Josep Garcia, and on the Motocross side a new record holder Tony Cairolia confirmed Andrea Adamo it's a Alexander Lupino!

In short, let's try to wish ourselves an exaggerated 2024 for real!

© Images Red Bull Content Pool, DPPI, ASO Media, Africa Eco Race – Alessio Corradini – PB