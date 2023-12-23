The dates of the 2024 Italian series are now official. On Wednesday 20 December the ACI Sports Council approved the calendars for the new season developed by the ACI Sport Rally Commission.
Inside there are all the events concerning the main Italian series in the sector, from the major events to the national competitions.
A total of 102 rallies, of which 57 are titled, which will make up the stages of the Italian Absolute Rally Championship (7 races, all on asphalt), the Italian Terra Rally Championship (6 clearly on dirt), the new Italian Rally Trophy (8 on asphalt), then the Area Rally Cup and the ACI Sport Italian Rally Cup National Final.
The Italian route will begin in the month of March, starting from the first stage of the CRZ with the Rally dei Laghi, scheduled for the weekend of March 3rd. This incipit will be followed in rapid succession, in the following weeks, by the Rally Città di Foligno (10 March) as the new opening entrance of the CIRT; the Il Ciocco and Valle del Serchio Rally (17 March) to launch the CIAR; therefore before Easter the Lazio Rally (24 March) as the initial novelty of the TIR.
For the major series there will, as always, be a summer break in August. The finale will therefore be divided between October, with Como closing the TIR and Sanremo for the CIAR, and November with the Cup Final in the Lanterna Rally as well as the CIRT epilogue at the Marche Rally, for the last titled weekend scheduled for November 24.
Added to the national dates is the flagship with the Rally Italia Sardegna, the Italian stage of the WRC which will take place as always in the first weekend of June, as already established by the FIA calendar.
Below are the 2024 ACI Sport rally calendars, indicated according to Sunday for each race weekend.
Photo by: ACI Sport
Andrea Mabellini, Virginia Lenzi, Team MRF Tyres, Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo
ITALIAN ABSOLUTE RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP 2024
17 March – RALLY IL CIOCCO
14 April – PIEDMONT REGION RALLY
12 May – TARGA FLORIO coeff. 1.5
30 June – RALLY DUE VALLI
28 July – RALLY ROMA CAPITAL coeff. 1.5
15 September – RALLY 1000 MIGLIA
20 October – RALLYE SANREMO coeff. 1.5
ITALIAN RALLY TERRA CHAMPIONSHIP 2024
10 March – CITY OF FOLIGNO RALLY
7 April – RALLY VAL D'ORCIA
19 May – ADRIATIC RALLY
23 June – SAN MARINO RALLY
27 October – NURAGHI AND VERMENTINO RALLY
24 November – MARCHE RALLY coeff. 1.5
ITALIAN RALLY TROPHY 2024
24 March – RALLY DEL LAZIO coeff. 1.5
28 April – MARCA RALLY
26 May – SALENTO RALLY coeff. 1.5
16 June – RALLYE SAN MARTINO DI CASTROZZA E PRIMIERO
21 July – RALLY LANA
1 September – PIANCAVALLO RALLY
22 September – CITY OF BASSANO RALLY
13 October – VILLA D'ESTE ACI COMO TROPHY coeff. 1.5
Photo by: ACI Sport
Paolo Andreucci, Rudy Briani, Team MRF Tyres, Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo
AREA RALLY CUP
1^ ZONE
14 April – #RA RALLY PIEDMONT REGION
5 May – VALLE D'AOSTA RALLY
16 June – RALLY VALLI OSSOLANE
30 June – CASTIGLIONE TORINESE RALLY
21 July – RALLY LANA
8 September – TAP RALLY
6 October – RALLY SANTO STEFANO BELBO
2^ ZONE
March 24 – MONFERRINI VINEYARDS
26 May – GRAPPOLO RALLY
22 September – PALME RALLY
20 October – RALLYE SANREMO
3^ ZONE
March 3 – LAKES RALLY
March 24 – CAMUNIA RALLY
21 April – OROBICHE PREALPS
23 June – VALTELLINA CUP
4 August – VALLI OLTREPÒ
15 September – RALLY 1000 MIGLIA
13 October – VILLA D'ESTE ACI COMO TROPHY
4^ ZONE
28 April – MARCA RALLY
19 May – RALLY VALPOLICELLA
16 June – RALLYE SAN MARTINO DI CASTROZZA E PRIMIERO
30 June – RALLY DUE VALLI
22 September – CITY OF BASSANO RALLY
20 October – TRENTINO RALLY
5^ ZONE
14 July – RALLY FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA
4 August – SCORZÉ RALLY
1 September – PIANCAVALLO RALLY
6^ ZONE
10 March – CITY OF FOLIGNO RALLY
28 April – WHITE BLUE RALLY
19 May – ADRIATIC RALLY
23 June – SAN MARINO RALLY
15 September – REGGIANO APPENNINO RALLY
7^ ZONE
17 March – RALLY IL CIOCCO
14 April – MAREMMA TROPHY
19 May – FIR RALLY
16 June – REGGELLO RALLY
4 August – CITY OF LUCCA CUP
September 8 – RALLY CASCIANA TERME
6 October – CITY OF PISTOIA RALLY
8^ ZONE
March 24 – LAZIO RALLY
28 April – RALLY COSTA DEL GARGANO
26 May – SALENTO RALLY
16 June – TERRA DI ARGIL RALLY
7 July – MATESE AND MEDIUM VOLTURNO RALLY
28 July – ROME CAPITAL RALLY
29 September – PORTA DEL GARGANO RALLY
9^ ZONE
7 April – VALLE DEL SOSIO RALLY
12 maggio – TARGA FLORIO RALLY
16 June – NEBRODI RALLY
14 July – CALTANISSETTA AND VALLONE RALLY
11 August – TIRRENO RALLY
22 September – TINDARI RALLY
10^ ZONE
March 17 – RALLY SULCIS IGLESIENTE
30 June – GULF OF ASINARA RALLY
6 October – SARDA LAND RALLY
27 October – NURAGHI AND VERMENTINO RALLY
NATIONAL ITALIAN CUP RALLY ACI SPORT FINAL
November 10 – LANTERN RALLY
