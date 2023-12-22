Between investment boom and social risks: the role of AI in 2023 and in the years to come





If for the BBC 2023 will be remembered for the markets' tendency to invest in humanoid robots, slimming drugs, electric cars, for the British publisher it was artificial intelligence that marked the year, becoming a mainstream tool.

Giving the masses, governments and businesses AI is like having opened Pandora's box for humanity, we'll see what comes out. It is now becoming an essential tool for many professions and will impose an industrial revolution in our societies in 2024 and in the years to come. There are many contraindications and dangers inherent in the new technology, from the real-time control of individual lives to the vulnerability of jobs for which specialization and even complex qualifications are required, with the related questioning of millions of jobs, replaced with AI.

According to market analysts at PitchBook, worldwide, venture capital firms poured $21.4 billion (£17.5 billion) into generative AI start-ups in 2023 – and that's just until the end of September. L'AI already intervenes in everyone's lives every day, without us even realizing it. It rules our lives and communication on social media and online, banning what is considered not to confirm the desires of programmers, the same happens for search engines which mark collective life online and beyond, it suggests purchases to be made on the internet, generates and it transforms texts, videos, audio and various types of content, the smartphones themselves are equipped with virtual assistance, it carries out all kinds of sector-specific tasks, from home automation to car driving.

In the third quarter, generative artificial intelligence is reaching very high valuations for investors, fueled by the bets of big tech companies such as Amazon, which for example has invested 4 billion dollars in Anthropic in September, an American artificial intelligence start-up founded by former members of OpenAI. Anthropic develops general artificial intelligence systems and language models large. One of the latest symbioses that followed those of Nvidia, is the $1.3 billion Series B of Inflection led by Microsoft.

Artificial Intelligence is the new frontier and big tech giants cannot stay out of it. This month Alphabet, the owner of Google has revealed Gemini, an artificial intelligence that will be integrated into Google products, including its chatbot and search engine. Microsoft, on the other hand, spent 10 billion already in February to enter ChatGpt and Meta and Apple invested in the same direction.

According to the Italian analysts of 'Osservatori Digital Innovation', the artificial intelligence market in Italy grew by +27% in 2021, reaching 380 million euros, a value doubled in just two years, 76% commissioned by Italian companies (290 million euros), the remaining 24% as project exports (90 million euros).

But many states are considering limitations on the use of AI in specific sectors. Amazon, Elon Musk and other large giants have introduced working humanoid robots onto assembly lines with AI and the topic remains hot. With the introduction and the What will states do about massive job losses? Will they intervene with widespread or universal subsidies?

History teaches us that technological innovation, while destroying some jobs, generates new ones, albeit different in the skills required. From the automation of the 70s, which affected manual workers, to the digital revolutions, each stage led to the birth and end of certain professions. But, with artificial intelligence, we are witnessing a different phenomenon: the erosion of the middle class and an increasingly unequal distribution of wealth. The immeasurable growth of some fortunes contrasts with the impoverishment of large masses of the population. It happens because companies tend to maximize profits and not recognize greater productivity of workers qualified to use AI, which is more productive.

The danger is twofold: automation with AI could not only deskill many jobs, but also reduce their economic value. The real crux of the issue therefore is how companies use AI and how large masses of the population will interact with them. Companies will probably tend to increase productivity and profits, without a fair redistribution of economic benefits among workers. The side effect could be a further casualization of work, with AI reducing the time needed to carry out certain tasks and companies opting for temporary, minimum-paid jobs rather than stable employment and redistribution. more consistent.

