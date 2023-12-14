2023: Year in Gaming highlights how gaming continues to evolve beyond its boundaries. While this happens, Electronic Arts remains focused on building games and experiences that engage online communities.

In 2023, The Sims 4 became the most played game in the franchise's 23-year history. Madden NFL continued to welcome more football fans: Madden NFL 24 attracted more players during its first week of launch than the previous version. The team at Respawn Entertainment has launched the next chapter in Cal Kestis' story, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. In the end, supporting a new gaming culture, EA

SPORTS FC 24 was the most popular Franchise of the year.

