2023 has brought a host of incredible PC games, from indies to Triple A productions, which will surely become classics over time. But with these incredible releases, packed with rich narratives, designs and graphics like never before seen, we've also seen how even those that have been well received have come with frustrating performance issues.

And many important releases arrived in almost unplayable states, which caused headaches for PC players, while they saw that on other platforms, this was not experienced as if it were experienced in the master race ports. And also, having so many problems since the day they were released, some of these games had to be patched to solve bugs, freezes or closures, leaving many people with heavy 80 GB “papers” until everything was solved.

Good and beautiful PC games, but with terrible optimization

Of course, the first one that comes to mind was a title that fans had been waiting for for almost a decade, as it was a PlayStation exclusive, which had never had a PC version. This is The Last of us Part 1, which ran at an unplayable frame rate even on the highest-end and most expensive equipment, when it wasn't shutting down or transforming its main cast into blurry abominations.

And to this launch full of problems on PC, many more are added, including Forspoken, which in January crushed low-end PCs with frame rate drops and stuttering (momentary stoppages); Hogwarts Legacy, which in February suffered from shader stuttering and frame rate drops for many players or Wild Hearts, which made stable frame rates harder to tackle than its own monsters. We should also remember how in March, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was drowned in frame rate drops, stuttering in mouse and keyboard controls or Redfall, which was mostly free of shading stuttering and frame rate drops, but it was still plagued with bugs at launch.

In April, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor drowned everyone's PCs with shader stuttering and framerate drops so bad, EA apologized, and in October, Cities: Skylines 2 had a storm of stuttering and framerate drops that didn't. has completely calmed down two months after its release. And clearly, we couldn't leave behind Starfield, Bethesda's space exploration RPG and one of the most anticipated titles, which came to the PC receiving poor ratings for its terrible optimization.

Something that we hope will change in future releases, thinking about what is coming for 2024 and subsequent years. This is because it is clearly frustrating to see how technology advances in leaps and bounds and gives us hardware such as the RTX 4090 line of video cards or software associated with them such as DLSS powered by AI, but the games come out “broken” and unplayable. Even on machines where players spend several thousand dollars to, precisely, not have problems running the new releases, making them believe in the end that it is money that they could have better used to buy a current generation console and good accessories.

