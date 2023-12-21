Suara.com – Director General of Consumer Protection and Orderly Commerce (Dirjen PKTN), Moga Simatupang stated that the results of the 2023 National Consumer Empowerment Index (IKK) survey obtained a score of 57.04. This value increased compared to the previous year.

With this achievement, the 2023 National IKK is in the 'Capable' category. This means that consumers are able to use their rights and obligations to determine the best choice, including using domestic products for themselves and their environment.

Moga conveyed this in the 2023 IKK Survey Results Press Conference today, Thursday (21/12). The press conference was held in a hybrid manner at the Ministry of Trade Auditorium, Jakarta.

The Consumer Empowerment Survey was carried out by the Directorate General (Ditjen) of PKTN in collaboration with PT KOKEK.

“The results of the 2023 National IKK survey are 57.04. This result increased 3.81 points compared to last year with a score of 53.23. This score of 57.04 is included in the 'Capable' category. “This means that consumers are able to use their rights and obligations to determine the best choice, including using domestic products for themselves and their environment,” said Moga.

The press conference was attended by 160 hybrid participants from consumer protection academics, relevant ministries/institutions, agencies in charge of trade in Indonesia, consumer protection institutions, and members of associations/business actors.

Also present were the Director of Consumer Empowerment, Directorate General of PKTN, Ivan Fithriyanto and the Main Director of PT KOKEK, Tan Johny Yulfan as resource persons.

Moga said that Indonesian consumers are a priority that must be served and protected

its importance because it is an important asset for the economy.

Indonesia's population of 278.8 million people makes an important contribution to gross domestic product (GDP).

Based on data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesia's GDP will reach IDR 19.58 quadrillion in 2022. The household consumption expenditure component contributes 51.87 percent or reaches IDR 10.16

the quadrillion.

This means that the Indonesian economy is still dominated by the household consumption expenditure component.

The 2023 IKK survey was conducted in 34 provinces with samples spread across nine trade sectors.

These sectors are medicine and food, financial services (banking, insurance, financial institutions), transportation services, household electricity and gas, telecommunications services, health services, housing, electronic goods, telematics, motor vehicles, and tourism services.

“IKK is an index that measures awareness, understanding and ability to implement rights and

consumer obligations in interacting with the market. Sampling was carried out using

multistage cluster sampling technique for 17 thousand respondents. There were 500 respondents surveyed

in each province with details of 300 respondents surveyed offline and 200 respondents surveyed

online,” said Moga.

Moga explained that there are five levels of indicators that indicate the level of consumer empowerment,

namely 'Aware' (score 0–20), 'Understand' (score 20.1–40), 'Capable' (score 40.1–60), Critical (score 60.1–80), and

‘Powerful’ (score 80.1–100).

The government continues to strive to increase the value and level of IKK indicators

the. The way to do this is by providing literacy and outreach to the community to ensure

fulfill their rights as consumers so that people become independent and empowered consumers.

Apart from that, Moga said, the government always provides massive education to

consumers and guidance to business actors. This aims to strengthen protection

consumers and create a fair trading environment.

In addition, the government also provides consultation services and facilitates the resolution of consumer complaints through various communication channels, including telephone, email, websites and the WhatsApp application.

“The importance of these diverse communication channels reflects transparency and accessibility within

handle consumer complaints. “By providing various options, the government is trying to make the process of consulting and resolving consumer complaints as easy as possible,” added Moga.

Moga emphasized that consumers' active participation in fighting for their rights is a measure to protect the national economy.

He encouraged consumers to be more careful in making transactions, both offline and online, and to prioritize domestic products.

Meanwhile, Johny explained several recommendations. He assessed that there is an opportunity to increase the level of the IKK indicator from 'Capable', to 'Critical', to 'Empowerful'.

The method is collaboration between the government, private sector and society to form and drive a consumer protection ecosystem.

This is to expand the reach of socialization, education and implementation of consumer protection activities so that consumers are empowered.

“Efforts to expand the reach of socialization, education and the implementation of consumer protection activities also require the active participation of regional trade agencies. The regional trade department needs to establish a partnership with the family empowerment and welfare team (TP PKK)

in their regions in campaigns and organizing consumer protection activities,” stressed Johny.

Apart from that, Johny also stated that he regularly collaborates with various institutions and

organizations initiated by the government need to be carried out. For example, PAUD Mother, Bhayangkari,

Army Wives Association (Persit), and Dharma Wanita.

Not only that, the development of collaborative partners with the private sector to synergize work programs also needs to be increased by increasing Smart Consumer Education activities for Indonesian Women to the regions.