The first major climate summit, in Paris, was held in 2015, and here we are: In 2023 the CO2 emissions record will be broken. No one is surprised that politicians break their promises, but here we are at stake with the future of the planet, and future generations.

The International Research Center on Climate and Environment (CICERO), based in Oslo (Norway), has estimated that in 2023 37.5 Gigatonnes of CO2 will be emitted into the atmosphere. Is or are 37.5 trillion Kilos, or 37,500,000,000,000 Kilograms of polluting gases floating in the air.

CO2 or carbon dioxide is the main cause of the Greenhouse Effect, a layer of polluting gases that prevent heat from being released into the atmosphere. The main reason that 2023 is going to be the hottest year in history.

Record CO2 emissions in 2023

On the positive side, renewable energy has also broken records. If it weren’t for them, the CO2 record would be even higher. But they are still not enough to reduce CO2 figures. The enormous drought that many countries have suffered, due to climate change, has prevented many hydroelectric plants from operating at full capacity.

In this graph we can see the CO2 emissions since 1990:

CICERO

As we see, the increase in emissions is constant, except in the years of economic crisis, or during the confinements of the pandemic. In 2023 CO2 emissions have grown by 1.1%well above the 0.5% average of the previous 10 years, according to Mashable.

One more year, The most polluting countries are the richest, or the largest: United States, China and India.

The United States has managed to reduce CO2 emissions by 3%. But China increased them by no less than 8.2% and India, 4%. The current data is 6% above the Paris summit goals for 2035, so it is difficult for them to be met.

CO2 emissions from oil have grown by 1.5%, and those from natural gas, by 0.5%.

Things are not looking good for the planet, when promises are not kept and, year after year, we broke the record for CO2 emissions into the atmosphere. In 2023 will be reached for the first time 37.5 billion kilos.