It was now certain but the prestigious confirmation from Copernicus also arrived: for the current calendar year, from January to November, the global average temperature of the 2023 it was the highest on record, 1.46°C above the pre-industrial average of 1850-1900 and 0.13°C higher than the eleven-month average of 2016, currently the warmest calendar year on record.

In addition to this data, also the month of November was the warmest ever globally with an average surface air temperature of 14.22°C, 0.85°C above the November 1991-2020 average and 0.32°C above of the temperature of the previous warmest November, 2020. The global temperature anomaly for November 2023 was equal to that of October 2023 and lower only than the September 2023 anomaly of 0.93°C. The month as a whole was about 1.75°C warmer than the estimated November average for 1850-1900, the pre-industrial reference period.

In Europe in November there were notable differences between the more northern sectors, where we had values ​​below the 1991-2020 average (for example in central Norway and Sweden) and the more southern and eastern ones where temperatures were much above of the norm. There temperature mean sea surface for November above 60°S-60°N was the highest ever recorded for the month of Novembercon 0,25°C more than the second warmest November, that of 2015. The event The boy continued into the equatorial Pacific, with anomalies that remained lower than those achieved at this time of year in the 2015 event.

Even the autumn season at the level boreal has been extremely hot: the months of September-November 2023 were the warmest globally by a wide margin, with an average temperature of 15.30°C, 0.88°C above average. The European average temperature was 10.96°C, which at 1.43°C above average made the 2023 boreal autumn the second warmest on record, just 0.03°C below the autumn 2020.