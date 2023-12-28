According to the WWF, 2023 ends on a negative note: instead of being a turning point for our country's environmental policies, it was seen in the Government a real disinterest in these issues despite the constitutional reform having elevated it to the cornerstone of our institutional fabric. The premises were all there thanks to the reform of the Constitution which in February 2022 modified articles 9 and 41, making the environment and its protection among the fundamental principles of our Charter but during This year there has been a substantial setback in the quantity and quality of nature protection in our country.

According to what was published in a note dated December 27, a climate law would be missing necessary to incorporate the challenge of the climate crisis into legislation and an Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan should be approved (strategic document that defines a country's long-term energy and climate policy) that responds to the findings of the European Commission and above all it is an accelerator for the transition, ensuring the full participation of civil society. The National Plan for Adaptation to Climate Change, the decree for the areas suitable for renewables, the implementing decrees of the energy communities are missing and the Consolidated Law on Renewables is also awaited.

At the beginning of the legislature, the WWF had defined this time as essential also in view of the objectives to be achieved by 2030 to combat climate change and the loss of biodiversity. According to the international organization both normative and cultural steps backwards have been made, made even more worrying by denialist statements and positions as well as attacks on the world of environmentalism by members of the executive and the majority political group. Concern about the quality of environmental protection intervenes to increase the race towards differentiated autonomy (third paragraph of article 116 which essentially provides that a series of matters, not entrusted exclusively to the central State, can be delegated to the competence of each individual Region with ordinary statute) which risks fragmenting and making the protection of our Natural Capital, the heritage of all citizens to be also protect for future generations.

In the year that will soon be declared the hottest on record and in which extreme climatic events, such as violent floods and long periods of drought, dominated, our country therefore would appear not to have an active role in the ecological transition and in the economy of the future. Even today the draft update of the National Energy and Climate Plan continues to valorise natural gas, biofuels and even nuclear energy, proving to be totally inconsistent with the objectives and timing of the energy and ecological transition.

Italy is preparing to enter 2024 without yet an operational strategy for the conservation of biodiversity 2020–2030, thus risking that the current decade will also fail in the objective of stopping the dramatic loss of biodiversity that concerns both us and the entire planet. We are then at a complete standstill in identifying areas for the development of protection which should cover, by 2030, 30% of our territory on land and at sea. There is a lack of a law on land consumption and also on the issue of disposable packaging, Italy has chosen to go against the European objective of reducing disposable and disposable packaging.

WWF also criticizes the hunting amendment in last year's budget e the reconstitution of the National Technical Faunistic Hunting Committee; as regards the sea it recalls on the one hand the provision on drillsthe lack of implementing decrees of the Salvamare Law, the infringement procedure for the ineffective implementation of a Maritime Space Management Plan and that for the failed definition of conservation measures for several marine Natura 2000 sites.