The climate crisis and global warming are advancing with no signs of stopping and there are, at the moment, no immediate signs of a reversal in the trend. This, in a nutshell, is the alarming message arriving today from COP28. The World Meteorological Organization has in fact released the report that analyzes the global state of the climate over the last ten years called “The Global Climate 2011-2020: A Decade of Acceleration”.

The alarm, in particular, concerns the profound transformation underway in polar regions and in the high mountains. THE glaciers they have thinned by around 1 meter per year – an unprecedented loss – with long-term repercussions on the water supply of many millions of people. The Antarctic ice sheet lost nearly 75 percent more ice between 2011 and 2020 than it did between 2001 and 2010. This will have devastating impacts on future sea level rise, which will put the very existence of low-lying coastal regions and states at risk.

It was the warmest decade on record by a clear margin for both land and ocean. Based on the average of six data sets. The WMO #StateOfClimate reports are informing negotiations at #COP28 in Dubai. The Decadal State of the Climate 2011-2020: https://t.co/K3yovbnOOX pic.twitter.com/HC6jbTM5KY — World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) December 5, 2023

The number of countries experiencing record temperatures is higher than in any other decade. Ocean warming is accelerating, and the rate of sea level rise has nearly doubled in less than a generation. We are losing the race to save our melting glaciers and ice sheets,” said WMO Secretary General Prof. Petteri Taalas.

“This phenomenon is unequivocally caused by greenhouse gas emissions produced by human activities,” said WMO Secretary General Prof. Petteri Taalas. “We must reduce greenhouse gas emissions as a top priority for the planet to prevent climate change from spiraling out of control,” he said.

“Our climate is becoming increasingly extreme, with a clear and demonstrable impact on socio-economic development. Droughts, heat waves, floods, tropical cyclones and wild fires damage infrastructure, destroy agricultural crops, limit water supplies and cause mass displacement,” said Prof. Taalas. “Numerous studies show that the risk of intense heat in particular has increased significantly over the last decade.”

Constantly growing emissions

Atmospheric concentrations of the three major greenhouse gases continued to increase over the decade. For about 10,000 years before the start of the industrial era, atmospheric carbon dioxide remained nearly constant at about 280 ppm (ppm=number of molecules of the gas per million molecules of dry air). Since then, CO2 has increased by almost 50%, reaching 413.2 ppm in 2020, mainly due to fossil fuel burning, deforestation and land use changes. The ten-day average of global CO2 in the period 1991-2000 was 361.7 ppm, in the decade 2001-2010 it was 380.3 ppm, while in the period 2011-2020 it rose to 402.0 ppm.

Marine heat waves are increasingly frequent and intense

Every single year between 2011 and 2020, about 60% of the ocean’s surface experienced a heat wave. The three years with the highest average number of days with marine heat waves were 2016 (61 days), 2020 (58 days) and 2019 (54 days).

Marine heat waves have become more intense over the past decade. Category II (strong) events have become more common than those classified as category I (moderate). Over the past decade, there has been an average of 0.5 days of extreme marine heat waves (category IV) per year, with one full day in the year marked by El Niño (2016). In the past, these extreme events – which can change entire ecosystems – were so uncommon that they could hardly be measured on a global scale.

Global average sea level rise is accelerating, largely due to warming oceans and loss of land ice mass. From 2011 to 2020, sea levels rose at an annual rate of 4.5 mm/year. Compared to 2.9 +/- 0.5 mm/year in the period 2001-2010.

Global mean sea level rise has accelerated primarily due to the loss of ice mass from the Greenland ice sheet and, to a lesser extent, due to melting glaciers and warming oceans.

The loss of glaciers is unprecedented in modern history

The climate crisis is also showing itself dramatically through the health of glaciers which have thinned on average by around 1 meter per year between 2011 and 2020.

The latest assessment based on 42 reference glaciers with long-term measurements, the report says, reveals that the period between 2011 and 2020 saw the lowest average mass balances of any observed decade. Some of the mass balance reference glaciers have already melted, as the winter snow that feeds the glacier melts completely during the summer months. Nearly all 19 primary glacier regions experienced increasingly higher negative values ​​from 2000 to 2020.

The remaining glaciers near the Equator are generally in rapid decline. The glaciers of Papua, Indonesia, will likely disappear entirely within the next decade. In Africa, the glaciers of the Rwenzori Mountains and Mount Kenya are expected to disappear by 2030, and those of Kilimanjaro by 2040.

Between 2011 and 2020, Greenland and Antarctica lost 38% more ice than between 2001 and 2010

The continental ice sheets of Greenland and Antarctica are the largest freshwater reservoirs on Earth, storing a volume of 29.5 million km3 of frozen water. As ice sheets lose mass, they directly contribute to global mean sea level rise, and therefore, monitoring the volume of ice they gain or lose is critical to assessing sea level change.

Over the decade 2011-2020, Greenland lost mass at an average rate of 251 gigatonnes (Gt) per year and reached a new mass loss record of 444 Gt in 2019. The continental Antarctic ice sheet lost ice at a rate average of 143 Gt per year during this decade, with more than three-quarters of this mass loss coming from West Antarctica. Compared to the previous decade (2001-2010), this represents a nearly 75% increase in ice losses. This is not true of Antarctic sea ice.