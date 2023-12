Then-minister Henk Kamp is guest of honor when an air show is held at Twenthe Air Force Base in the summer of 2003. But the day after the event, the minister announced that the air base had to close its doors, because Defense had to make significant cuts. The final end of the air base in Twente will follow at the end of 2007. “This means a lot. If you have to close a base, but also as a true Tukker, it hurts a lot,” says one of the employees in front of the camera of RTV Oost.