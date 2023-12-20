The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom It is one of the most incredible and impressive titles that Nintendo Switch offers us today. Being the crown jewel of the company in 2023, Tears of the Kingdom It is full of secrets and amazing curiosities.

Of all the games in the Zelda franchise, this is one of the main ones that has managed to gather and demand greater attention from the community. Who to this day continues to explore to the point of satiety the beautiful world of Hyrule by TOTK.

In our original Ruetir.com video, we answer and analyze 20 curiosities about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We invite you to see it first-hand, follow us if you like the content and leave us a comment.

Via