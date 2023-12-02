Suara.com – Former Manchester United coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is rumored to be returning to the managerial world soon after being sacked by the Red Devils in November 2021.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has been unemployed since then, is reported to be soon appointed as coach of the elite Turkish League club, Besiktas.

As reported by Turkish media NTV Spor, Monday (25/12), the half-century-old coach from Norway will soon sign a 1.5 year contract with the Istanbul-based club.

Solskjaer is claimed to have held talks with Besiktas in recent times, after the Turkish club sacked coach Riza Calimbay, who was in charge for more than a month and only coached a total of seven matches.

Solskjaer himself has not been a club manager since he left Manchester United in November 2021.

The former Molde and Cardiff City tactician was in charge of Manchester United for more than 2.5 years and took charge of 149 games in all competitions, before he was sacked after a humiliating 1-4 defeat at home to Watford in the Premier League.

Solskjaer is believed to be Besiktas' third permanent coach this season. The club sacked Senol Gunes in October 2023 after one year in charge, appointing Burak Yilmaz as interim coach, before Calimbay took over.

Besiktas are struggling in the competition to win the Turkish SuperLig, the top caste competition this season. Besitkas are still scattered in sixth place in the standings, 18 points adrift of their arch-rival duo, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray, who are at the top of the standings.