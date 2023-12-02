loading…

Muhammad is the favorite boy's name in England for two years in a row. Photo/Illustration

LONDON – The name Muhammad is again the most popular name in England for newborn babies for the second year in a row. That's based on an annual survey conducted by parenting platform Baby Centre.

Reporting from The New Arab, Thursday (14/12/2023), Muslim boys' names, which are also spelled Mohamed, Muhammad, Mohammad, have always been the first choice for parents to name their sons in England.

The Arabic names Layla, Aisha, Zahra and Maya are also among the 100 most popular girls' names, according to the survey.

Baby Center survey results found that Noah was the second most popular choice for boys, followed by Theo and Leo.

Olivia, Amelia and Isla have been named the top three names for girls in the UK, according to the platform's survey.

Other traditional Muslim and Arabic names such as Abdullah, Yusuf, Hamza, and Ahmad are among the top 100 names.

From 2016 to 2021, Muhammad was recorded as the number one name for baby boys in England. Muhammad took the top spot again in 2022 and held the title again in 2023.

The 2021 UK census data shows something different; Noah instead of Muhammad is the most popular name for boys in England and Wales, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).