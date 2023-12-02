Suara.com – How to check your BRI credit card number is very easy to do. You can follow the steps below to easily check your BRI credit card number.

As is known, BRI has a credit card service that customers can use to pay for goods in installments.

However, not everyone can open a credit card because BRI provides quite strict conditions for those who want to make a credit card. One of them is the minimum income.

To be able to carry out transactions and check information, BRI provides BRI Credit Card Mobile to customers holding BRI credit cards.

BRI Credit Card Mobile is an application that can be used by BRI Credit Card Holders to access BRI credit card services from their gadget/smartphone (mobile assistance).

BRI Credit Card Mobile to check BRI credit card numbers

By using this application, you can check your BRI credit card number easily online. Usually the BRI credit card number will be available in the Card Usage Information, My Transactions, Billing History and Transaction History menus.

Meanwhile, if you are confused about what BRI credit card number is, then you can do the method below.

The first is to ask the bank branch where you made your BNI or BRI credit card. And the second way is to ask the BRI call center or customer service at number 1500017.

Important information about BRI credit card numbers

1. Visa Type Credit Card

Visa type credit cards use the number 4 in the first digit. The 2nd to 3rd digits have the meaning of the financial institution code related to the visa. The next 12 digits are the account number. The last 3 digits are the inspection number.

2. Mastercard type credit card

The first digit uses the number 5. The 2nd and 3rd or 2nd and 4th or 2nd and 5th digits are the financial institution code. The 3rd, 4.5th to 15th digits are the account number on the card. The 16th digit is inspection number

About BRI Credit Card CVV

BRI credit cards have a 3 digit CVV code on the back of the card. CVV (Card Verification Value) is a security feature implemented by Visa and MasterCard.

You will be asked to provide information about this CVV when you want to make an online transaction and to verify credit card ownership.

That's a very easy way to check BRI credit card numbers online and offline.

Contributor: Peace Lestari