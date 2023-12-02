Suara.com – Manchester United created a sad note after losing to West Ham United in the 18th week of the Premier League or Premier League 2023-2024, Saturday (23/12/2023) evening WIB.

The minor records that Manchester United continue to make this season are bringing them closer to the statistics when they were relegated in the 1930-31 season.

Manchester United was humiliated by West Ham at the London Stadium with a score of 0-2. Andre Onana's goal was torn apart by Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus in the second half.

The Red Devils dominated in terms of ball possession but failed to create clear opportunities to score.

According to Opta, this result meant that Manchester United had suffered 13 defeats in all competitions before Christmas.

The record was very poor and only limited by three defeats in 1930-31 when they were relegated at the end of the season after suffering 16 defeats before Christmas.

Apart from that, Erik ten Hag also led Manchester United to a bad record where for the first time in 31 years they failed to score a goal in four consecutive matches across competitions.

This defeat made Manchester United fall to eighth place. Scott McTominay and his friends have just collected 28 points from 18 matches.

Meanwhile West Ham rose two places to sixth with a collection of 30 points from 18 matches.

