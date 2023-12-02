We have two new Mass Appearance events coming up! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news for the DLC The Indigo Disc. You already know that it has already been launched!

This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, we bring you details about the following Mass Apparitions events. We already share the complete list of all the new Pokémon with images and stats, as well as how to get those new monsters, those that return from previous games and those that have been left out.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

This event has already been detailed, which will accompany those announced in Teraincursiones:

On the one hand, we have a Mass Appearances event Delibird in Paldea and Noroteo with a higher probability of shiny. This event will take place from 00:00 UTC on December 22 to 23:59 UTC on December 25, 2023. Another Mass Appearances event has also been announced. Dratini in Paldea, Jangmo-o in Noroteo and Duraludon in the Biodome with the possibility of obtaining them with the Happiness Emblem. This event will take place from 00:00 UTC on December 2 to 23:59 UTC on January 3, 2024 in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

After the most recent leaks, fans can now enjoy all this content. Don't forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

What do you think? We read you in the comments below!

