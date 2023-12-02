loading…

The United States deployed the USS Carney warship to deal with the Yemeni Houthi threat in the Red Sea. Photo/AP

SANAA – An oil tanker was targeted by two missiles fired from Yemen, while sailing near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait on Wednesday (13/12/2023).

The Associated Press (AP) reported the attack citing an unnamed United States (US) official.

The AP said the missiles did not hit the commercial tanker and no one was injured.

The Marshall Islands-flagged ship was carrying oil and chemicals and was headed to the Suez Canal from India, according to the report.

The Houthi movement previously threatened to block Israeli-bound ships traveling through the Red Sea until aid entered Gaza.

The group did not immediately comment on the latest attack on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a speedboat with armed men approached two ships off the coast of the Yemeni Red Sea port of Hodeidah.

The news was revealed in a warning note from British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations Agency (UKMTO) said it had received reports of an incident around the Bab el-Mandab Strait, without providing further details.