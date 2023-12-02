Suara.com – The Japanese national team received less encouraging news in preparation for the 2023 Asian Cup. Both Takefusa Kubo and Kaoru Mitoma, key players in the squad, were reported to have suffered injuries with their respective clubs.

Japan, as one of the participants in the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar, is scheduled to face the Indonesian national team in Group D. This group is also filled with Vietnam and Iraq, adding to the competitive tension in the group phase.

Even though the squad for the 2023 Asian Cup has not been announced, coach Hajime Moriyasu is now faced with obstacles in assembling the team following news of injuries to his players.

Japanese national team striker, Takefusa Kubo (center). (Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

Takefusa Kubo has had to overcome an injury he picked up with Real Sociedad, while Kaoru Mitoma picked up an injury while playing for Brighton in their match against Crystal Palace.

Kaoru Mitoma suffered an ankle injury at Selhurst Park, forcing him to be withdrawn in the 83rd minute.

Roberto De Zerbi, Brighton manager, hopes the injury is not serious, but added that the situation still needs to be monitored in the next few days.

“I hope it won't be a serious injury, for Mitoma, for Brighton, but I don't know. We'll see in the next few days,” said Roberto De Zerbi as reported by The Athletic.

Kaoru Mitoma's absence could of course have a negative impact on the Japanese national team which will compete in the 2023 Asian Cup. Apart from that, Mitoma's departure will also be a loss for Brighton.

Kaoru Mitoma's achievements during the season include his participation in 24 of the 25 matches played by Brighton, with 20 starting appearances.

Meanwhile, Hajime Moriyasu also had to consider Takefusa Kubo's condition. The 22 year old player played the full game when Real Sociedad drew 0-0 against Cadiz in Week 18 of La Liga 2023/2024.

Despite playing the full game, Kubo reportedly experienced problems with his ribs after being involved in a duel with an opponent.

Mundo Deportivo reported that Kubo may have suffered an injury to his ribs, although there is no further information regarding this condition.

Kubo's participation in the Asian Cup may be affected due to his uncertain condition, adding to the uncertainty in the Japanese national team's preparations ahead of this prestigious tournament.