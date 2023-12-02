Despite rumors, James Gunn confirms that two Guardians of the Galaxy actresses will not be in Superman: Legacy.

As we already know, James Gunn loves having performers he has worked with for his new projects. That's why he is filling the DC Comics series and movies of his friends. However, Pom Klementieff and Miriam Shor will not be in Superman: Legacy.

It should be remembered that Pom Klementieff has given life to Mantis in two Guardians of the Galaxy films, while Miriam Shor has played Recorder Vim, the assistant of The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) in the third installment.

Pom Klementieff and Miriam Shor

This is how director James Gunn debunks the rumors.

“Even though Pom is one of my favorite actresses to work with, this is not true. Not only is Pom Klementieff not in the movie, but no one has even talked about her being in the movie, nor do I have any idea what role she might play. I have no idea where this came from. Miriam Shor is also not currently cast, but I would love to find a place for her.”

So for now, we don't expect to see them in Superman: Legacy. But they haven't started filming yet, so there will surely be more surprises in the cast.

The actors who are confirmed for Superman: Legacy are David Corenswet as Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner / Green Lantern, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / Engineer and Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord.

Superman: Legacy will be released on July 11, 2025. At that time we will know everything that James Gunn has prepared.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.