It shouldn’t get any crazier, 17 year olds are now also allowed to drive trucks.

It is also all drunk in our country. Drivers with an electric van must obtain a truck license and 17 year olds are allowed to drive trucks. Where is this world going?

Well, it’s not all that bad. The first rule applies to exceptionally heavy vans with a total weight of 3,500 kg or more. That’s not a Renault Kangoo ZE with a bag of potatoes. And with 17-year-olds being allowed to drive a truck, some nuance is appropriate.

European parliament

The TRAN committee took place this week. This is a committee of the European Parliament that has proposed some new rules regarding driving licenses. This often concerns rules such as mandatory safety checks (related to age and/or health) and the like.

That was also the case this week, including a few other points. For example, there is the proposal of a two-year probationary period for novice car drivers. The skills required for the exams are also adjusted. Finally, they are looking at how driving licenses can be applied to smartphones. It’s all very logical.

cBut what surprises us is the tough, promotional title we used as a headline. Because isn’t it special that 17 year olds are allowed to drive trucks? What is the background or nuance of this?

Are 17 year olds REALLY allowed to drive trucks?

Let’s explain. The EU is facing a shortage of truck drivers. Nowadays everyone has graduated as a medical marketing manager vice president of public relations, which means there are a lot of professionals missing, including drivers.

As a result, there is a proposal to bring the ages forward slightly. For example, it must be possible for an 18-year-old to travel on a bus carrying 16 people or fewer. Even more special is that 17 year olds are allowed to drive trucks. There is only one person, mandatory.

Yes, like a true Nuchslep, there must be a person next to you who keeps an eye on your actions. That person must of course be in possession of a valid truck driver’s license.

Via: News Motor

