JAKARTA – Middle East is a term used to represent the countries of West Asia and parts of North Africa.

The Middle East consists of 17 countries with a population of 371 million people.

The climate in this region is mostly hot and arid. Countries in the Middle East have very large crude oil reserves so they really support the economies of these countries.

Islam and Christianity are the major religions in the Middle East. The region is constantly experiencing disruption due to terrorism and civil war.

Almost 60 languages ​​are spoken in the Middle East and their culture has been associated with ancient history. This area also has a very large population.

17 Middle Eastern Countries with the Largest Population

The following are the ten Middle Eastern countries with the largest populations based on World Population Review research data in 2023.

1. Egypt: 100,388,070 souls

2. Türkiye: 83,429,620 people

3. Iran: 82,913,910 people

4. Iraq: 39,309,780 people

5. Saudi Arabia: 34,268,530 people

6. Yaman: 29.161.920 jiwa

7. Syria: 17,070,130 people

8. Jordan: 10,101,690 people

9. United Arab Emirates: 9,770,530 people

10. Israel: 9,053,300 souls

11. Lebanon: 6,855,710 people

12. Oman: 4,974,990 people

13. Palestine: 4,685,310 people

14. Kuwait: 4,207,080 people

15. Qatar: 2,832,070 people

16. Bahrain: 1,641,170 people

17. Cyprus: 1,198,580 inhabitants

