The power and capacity of a computer has not been completely linked to its size for a long time, and not only because there are already laptops that are real beasts for gaming, but because the emergence of Mini PCs has also changed this.

They are ultra-compact models that practically fit in your pocket but have top features, and they are also usually cheap. We have the proof of this right now on Amazon, which has reduced the Acemagic S1 to 299 euros, a miniature PC that also boasts a modular design.

Con Intel N95 processor and 16GB of RAM, we must add that it has 1TB of storage in SSD formatalthough this storage is easily interchangeable since the side cover can be deployed to modify it in just a few seconds.

Acemagic S1 por 299€

The same can be done with other of its components, so if you are one of those who likes to experiment with the composition of your computer, this is a cheap option that is not bad at all.

WiFi 6 and 1GB per second via cable: ideal as a multimedia server

In addition to having features that make it suitable for a work or study computer, this Mini PC has WiFi 6 and a Gigabit wired connection, and that means it can download and upload files at high speed, including 4K video.

With this cover letter it is a very good option to configure it as a multimedia server for your videos, photos and fileswhether with Plex, Kodi or to turn it into your personal private cloud, something that convinces more and more people.

One important drawback that can be made is that it does not have a pre-installed operating system, so it comes without Windows 11 and you will have to install it yourself, something that is not complicated to do at all.

You can also opt for other options, such as a Linux distribution, and there are those specially designed for use on PCs that are actually servers connected 24 hours a day.

