What do the 2024 premieres have in store for us? The truth is that the world of cinema is awaiting the success of a total of 16 sequels for next year.

There are a total of 16 sequels that we will see in the 2024 premieres. Hollywood's trend toward sequels and franchises has become a dominant phenomenon in the film industry. This responds to a combination of factors that come together in a safe and profitable bet for the studios. And, of course, it has been increased by the success of Star Wars, Marvel, DC Comics and company.

These are the 16 sequels in 2024 releases What we will enjoy next year:

Joker: Folie à DeuxDune: Part IISmile 2Sonic the Hedgehog 3Venom 3Terrifier 3Gladiator 2Rogue Cops 4Deadpool 3Inside Out 2Bitelchus 2Paddington 3Ghostbusters: Frozen EmpireDespicable Me 4Kung Fu Panda 4Super Detective in Hollywood: Axel F.

Why do sequels succeed in Hollywood?

First of all, the financial aspect plays a fundamental role. Sequels and franchises offer a pre-established base of fans and followers who are familiar with the story, characters, or universe previously introduced. This is something we will see in the 2024 premieres.

This familiarity often translates into a higher level of audience interest and, therefore, stronger box office numbers. Studies seek to minimize financial risk by betting on projects that have an established fan base. Which gives them greater security regarding the return on investment. However, sometimes they don't turn out well, as has happened with The Marvels, for example.

Furthermore, globalization has influenced this dynamic ahead of the 2024 releases. Successful franchises have massive international appeal. This allows films to become cultural phenomena worldwide, which translates into income not only in local markets, but also in international markets, which increasingly have more weight in total collections.

The current market of the film industry has a problem

On the other hand, market saturation and competition for the public's attention also drive this trend that will extend to the premieres of 2024. In an environment where the audiovisual offer is wide and diverse, Sequels and franchises have an advantage by capitalizing on viewers' familiarity and loyaltycompared to completely new projects that need to earn your attention from scratch.

Despite this preference for sequels and franchises in 2024 releases, it is crucial to remember the importance of innovation and creativity in the film industry. Original projects provide freshness, new perspectives and break the monotony that can be generated by the repetition of proven formulas. Balancing production between sequels/franchises and new projects can be key to keeping creativity and diversity alive in the world of cinema, meeting both public expectations and industry needs.

