Suara.com – Six social entrepreneurship teams from five countries succeeded in becoming winners in this year’s Global Young Social Entrepreneurs (YSE) Program held by the Singapore International Foundation (SIF).

The teams were represented by 15 youth from China, India, Indonesia, Laos and Singapore. They presented the best business ideas that address social and environmental issues including mental health services, water conservation, providing skills and technology to underserved communities, and empowering women.

The YSE Global Program also enjoys the highest level of mentoring support in its 14-year history.

A total of 82 volunteer mentors spent more than 330 hours guiding participating teams this year, a 32 percent increase over the previous year.

Guidance with the mentors begins at the 2023 YSE Global Workshop which will be held from 7 to 10 June 2023. The mentors consist of business professionals and social entrepreneurs who are already successful. They helped the 46 teams to strengthen their business foundations and strategies.

Next, 15 teams from the June workshop advanced to the next stage of the program and were then mentored by one to three mentors from July to October 2023.

The volunteer mentors consist of leading business consultants from McKinsey & Company, Temasek International, Bain & Company, and professionals in other industry fields.

During the four-month phase, volunteer mentors play an important role in guiding participants in running a social enterprise.

They also helped prepare the teams for an event called Pitching for Change, which was scheduled to be held in November, as YSE’s final and closing event.

In the event, teams presented their refined business plans before a panel of judges to obtain funding.

“YSE Global has been intensive training for our team because we are still new in this business field. We thank the mentors for their experience and input,” said Mahdiyyah Ardhina, a member of Rumah Briquette and YSE 2023 participant from Indonesia.

They, he continued, provide important knowledge based on years of professional experience and provide a new perspective on business plans.

“Rumah Briquette creates a zero-waste solution that processes organic and non-organic waste and turns it into charcoal briquettes and paving blocks,” he added.

Dr Yoke Pean Thye, co-founder of WISE, a non-profit organization working to create a sustainable and just Southeast Asia said it was an honor for him to support the Briquette House team.

“After benefiting from the YSE Regional workshop several years ago, I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to return and help Rumah Briquette reflect and perfect their business model,” he said, who is also a mentor for Rumah Briquette.

Dr Yoke said he was touched and inspired by their enthusiasm to overcome the waste management crisis in Indonesia, their dedication to social enterprise and providing benefits to society, as well as their motivation to learn and challenge themselves.

He also encouraged more people to register as mentors at YSE Global. “This is a meaningful avenue for people who want to share their experiences with youth who are exploring their social impact journey,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lian Wee Cheow, Deputy Chair of SIF and Main Judge of YSE Global 2023 said that guidance is the main component of YSE Global.

YSE mentors who are industry leaders with extensive experience, he continued, have taken the time to share their expertise and networks with potential leaders of change.

This broadens the horizons of young participants who are at an early and critical stage in their journey as social entrepreneurs.

“Since 2010, YSE Global has cultivated a growing network, which now consists of more than 1,400 young people from 43 countries, representing 674 social enterprises. By providing mentorship, capacity building workshops and learning opportunities at regional level, YSE supports budding social entrepreneurs to start their journey,” he explained.

Winning Team Announced at YSE Global 2023 – Pitching for Change

Six of the 15 teams selected were announced as winners when they gathered virtually at Pitching for Change on November 17, 2023.

They were selected based on the impact and scalability of their business ideas, as well as their level of commitment. They are (in alphabetical order): Anubhuti Samiti (India), China House (China), HomePal (Singapore and China), LeLao (Laos), ReservoAir (Indonesia) and Briquette House (Indonesia).

Each winning team gets funding of up to S$20,000 to launch or scale their social venture. A mentor will be assigned to guide them in using the funds and support their development over the next year and a half.

Eric Chua, Senior Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, and Ministry of Social and Family Development, was the guest of honor at the event. In his speech. He praised the determination of the teams who had overcome difficult problems with creativity and resilience.

“This team advocates for social causes they care deeply about. “They presented a variety of interesting ideas – from access to mental health services, sustainable practices, educational equity, and support for vulnerable communities,” he explained.

Many speak out passionately to create meaningful change in society.

“I feel touched by their passion for wanting to serve others, as well as their dedication in looking beyond immediate needs to innovate to provide solutions for wider society. This is not an easy thing,” added Eric.

Lai Hoi Bing, co-founder of HomePal from Singapore, said YSE Global has been a positive and rewarding experience unlike any other.

“Business clinics and training workshops have provided my team with relevant skills and knowledge such as using the social enterprise canvas business model to refine our go-to-market strategy and social impact calculations,” he explains.

He looks forward to applying these new learnings to propel our entrepreneurship to the next level. We hope to increase our social efforts with this assistance.

HomePal is a social enterprise from Singapore and China that supports the elderly through developing an Internet of Things (IoT) system using privacy-preserving home monitoring and security solutions.

Manithip Vongphachanh, co-founder of LeLao from Laos, was inspired by the rest of the YSE Global team. He said the program introduced me to a global network of like-minded peers who are doing incredible work to make a positive difference to society.

“My favorite part of this program is when we exchange ideas and learn new facts about our respective communities. I feel less alone and more inspired to continue our efforts in empowering vulnerable communities through environmentally friendly fashion,” he said .

LeLao employees produce affordable and sustainable fashion products that are recycled from waste fabric and the products are designed to showcase Laos’ rich cultural heritage.

The YSE Global program aims to inspire, equip and enable young people from various countries to launch or scale their social enterprises in Singapore and beyond. This program is shared on social media with the hashtag #sifyse.