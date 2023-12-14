loading…

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lamented the fate of 14 Israeli soldiers who were massacred in one day in Gaza. He said the Israeli army had paid a heavy price in the war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister (PM) Israel Benjamin Netanyahu lamented the huge losses suffered by his military after 14 soldiers were killed in a day of fighting against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine.

“The Gaza war exacted a very heavy price on the Israeli army,” he said. Nevertheless, he was determined to continue the war until Israel's goal was achieved, namely to destroy Hamas and repatriate all the hostages held in Gaza.

“This is a difficult morning, after a very difficult day in the fighting in Gaza,” Netanyahu continued at a cabinet meeting in Tel Aviv, as quoted by Euronews, Monday (25/12/2023).

The Israeli military said on Sunday that 14 soldiers were killed in fighting with Palestinian resistance groups in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours.

The deaths bring the number of soldiers killed to 486 since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on October 7, according to official figures from the Israeli military.

“This war has had very grave consequences for us; however, we have no choice but to continue fighting,” Netanyahu said.

“We continue with full force until the end, until victory, until we achieve all our goals: the destruction of Hamas, the return of our hostages, and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to the State of Israel,” he explained.

Israel has been pounding the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7. Israel's brutal invasion has killed around 20,424 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 54,036 others, according to health authorities in Gaza.

Around 1,200 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas attack on October 7.

Israel's onslaught has caused devastation in Gaza with half of the coastal region's housing stock damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million people displaced amid shortages of food and clean water.

