It's that time of year when people you haven't had contact with since New Year's Eve 2022 will write to you. Congratulations!

Yes, consolega, we are once again at that moment when we have to review the greatest Christmas hits in terms of congratulations to send by WhatsApp next Christmas Eve while you wait to put on your boots.

And humans are creatures of habit: we like the same place on the couch, watching Die Hard or Home Alone every year—preferably on the exact same day to comply with the rules—, the same nougats and powders and Let Ramón García put on the cape. Yes, the guy who writes this is older than the sun, what are we going to do to him.

A good one personalized greeting It is the best thing you can do and there is little we can do at Hobby Consolas to help you, because it is something that comes from within the heart. We go more to the practical, to that repertoire of congratulations that you upload to a diffusion list because your contact list reaches Ulaanbaatar and you are not going to spend all afternoon sending messages.

We are going to stop with preambles and get into the matter with what brings us here, a few images that can help you to congratulate Christmas 2023 this coming Sunday.

Delight your loved ones with these elegant Christmas greetings

Although the first thing our bodies ask of us is to be a little hooligans, we don't always have to be the funny ones on duty who send all kinds of mockery on WhatsApp at Christmas. Although, that kind of congratulations and memes We will also make content, don't believe it.

From time to time, a good Christmas card With a sincere phrase—if it were a personalized greeting even better—you achieve more than a funny image.

This is especially applicable to older people or if you are sending it to someone very devout, as certain Christmas jokes may not work so well—or yes, there are people for everything.

Be that as it may, we leave you a few up there. generic christmas greetings with which you will not clash.

Do you prefer something written?

If you're not that into images and prefer an old-fashioned text message, don't worry, we've thought of everything.

And an image may easily enter the eyes, but they tend to saturate them with texts that, with overwhelming frequency, are either poorly written or suffer from too many effects and appear illegible.

Here we leave you a few phrases that you can send directly by WhatsApp this Christmas Evebut we invite you to take a look at our detailed review of the phrases that we have made separately this year.

May this Christmas turn every wish into a flower, every pain into a star, every tear into a smile and every heart into a sweet home. The fault that Christmas is so extremely magical lies with people like you, who make everything much more special. May the joy of this Christmas be the beginning of a much better life. Happy Holidays!

I'm not asking for much for this Christmas. I just want the person reading this to be healthy, happy, and feel loved. If life gives you a thousand reasons to cry this Christmas, it shows that you have a thousand reasons to dream. When you come home this Christmas, find your inner child and don't let go. There is nothing more important than living life with enthusiasm.

Christmas can be a magical time of the year, especially for the little ones, but your friends at Hobby Consolas remind you that you have to be careful, especially with excesses and if you take the wheel.

It's not just that we care about your good health, but because we have a year full of video games, movies, series, comics and a lot of videos of Quesada, Chocheluis and Tío Bruno fooling around on the set and we want to share it with you. Have a very Merry Christmas!