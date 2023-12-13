The Christmas holidays are here, and with them a lot of programs to squeeze into the couch and in front of the screen. Not only do we have a good portion of series and movies appropriate for these days, but also some hits straight from the theaters. These are some of the best series and movies that await us for the month of December on streaming platforms.

Leave the world behind

Sam Esmail, creator of ‘Mr. Robot’, is the screenwriter and director of this intriguing film that proposes a very plausible apocalypse: while a family is in a rented house for a weekend, those who claim to be the true owners of the house, who have suffered a cyber attack. They will soon discover, isolated, that this goes far beyond a vulgar hack: the entire society is compromised. A thriller with a disturbing approach with an exceptional cast: Julia Roberts, Nahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke.

December 8 on Netflix

Yu Yu Hakusho

After the bombing of ‘One Piece’, Netflix gives us another live-action version of a manga, this one based on a supernatural action classic by Yoshihiro Togashi. We will meet a troubled teenager who is hit by a car while trying to save a child, but since it is not yet his time to die, he cannot go to heaven or hell. He will have to come back to life to solve cases related to demons.

December 14 on Netflix

Rebel Moon – Part One: The Girl of Fire

After a fleeting passage through theaters (as happened with ‘The Killer’), one of the most ambitious films of 2023 for Netflix, if not the most, will arrive on the platform, capturing Zack Snyder’s brutal vision of the ‘Star Wars’ style . Originally pitched as a possible installment of the Disney franchise, it finally took on a life of its own on Netflix, with the story of galactic renegades fighting an evil empire. Familiar? Well, let’s look for the differences, which will probably abound.

December 22 on Netflix

Bull

Neil Maskell (Churchill in ‘Peaky Blinders’) is the protagonist of this shocking revenge thriller that comes exclusively to Filmin, and tells how a hitman, ten years after being presumed dead, returns to take revenge on those who betrayed him . A film with a very tight budget but great ambition, which opts for traditional special effects and had to face the pandemic during filming.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

One of the possible successes of this final stretch of the year for Disney+, at least if we look at the expectation that its first trailer has aroused, which became the second video of a television series with the most views on YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter, with more than 80 million views in ten days. It remains to be seen if he keeps his promises, but for now this new adaptation of the novels in which half-humans fight and fraternize with gods and mythological creatures promises a good portion of adventures for all audiences.

December 20 on Disney+

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

During its passage through theaters there were opinions for all tastes: from those who saw in it a shameless nostalgic artifact to make money to those who understood it as a wonderful return of the most famous adventurer in cinema. This Christmas you can see for yourself with the adventures of Indiana Jones in search of a new artifact that is also being pursued, of course, by the Nazis, although the Second World War is now over.

December 15 on Disney+

What would happen if…? T2

The first season of this unprecedented animated series is an underrated contribution to the MCU canon, and the second will possibly suffer the same fate. And it’s a shame: not only does it fully exploit the possibilities of the multiverses more successfully than most live-action films and series, but it is excellently made. His action sequences, for example, surpass those of any Marvel film, and he has great taste in choosing secondary and parallel stories. One of the best that Marvel has given us.

December 22 on Disney+

Little Batman’s Christmas

In that absurd chair dance that Warner licenses have become and that is leading us to situations unthinkable a year ago, such as watching DC series and movies on Netflix or Prime Video, a new chapter now arrives: an animated film DC produced by Warner, but which will be broadcast exclusively worldwide by Prime Video. We don’t care, because the truth is that it looks great, halfway between independent animation and alternative children’s story. As always, we expect from animation what live-action superhero movies are invariably unable to give us.

December 8 on Prime Video

Reacher – T2

One of the most pleasant surprises in recent years for fans of old-school action was this show in which the former special agent played by Alan Ritchson (and whom Tom Cruise gave life to in two film installments) wanted leaving behind a life of tollinas in the occiput, wandering aimlessly through deep America. In this second season it seems that the intensity of the fighting does not decrease and Reacher’s past comes back in search of him when he discovers that his colleagues from his old army unit are being murdered.

December 15 on Prime Video

Boston Murder: The Charles Stuart Affair

Devotees of true crime documentaries have a date with this series with the HBO seal that narrates a case that shocked the United States: in 1989, the police receive a call from a man who says that he and his wife are getting pregnant.

On October 23, 1989, Charles “Chuck” Stuart makes a frantic call to 911 reporting that he and his pregnant wife, Carol, a white couple, have been shot by a black man in Boston’s Mission Hill neighborhood. The ensuing investigation proves to be a lightning rod for the city, igniting decades-long racial tensions and brutal attacks amid a media storm.

December 5 on HBO Max

Lawmen: Bass Reeves

SkyShowtime continues to feed on exclusive Paramount+ productions, this time with an anthology series that will tell the story of different American law enforcement officers who have been little treated before. It starts with this legendary sheriff of the Wild West, telling us his life from his days of slavery to becoming the first black sheriff west of the Mississippi. In his long career he arrested 3,000 criminals, and we will learn his story in a series in which, in addition to the protagonist David Oyelowo, Donald Sutherland and Dennis Quaid intervene.

December 18 on SkyShowtime

Prepared for the tsunami?





We often ignore that the Iberian Peninsula has one of the highest risks of suffering a mega-earthquake and tsunami in the Atlantic Ocean. In the last nine thousand years the Gulf of Cádiz has experienced between 9 and 14 tsunamis and the last of them, in 1755, known as the great Lisbon earthquake, changed the history of Europe. Are we prepared for another one of similar magnitude?? What evidence do we have? This Spanish-produced documentary analyzes these risks and promotes safety measures thanks to science and technology.

December 19 on Movistar Plus+

How beautiful it is to die

If you follow the healthy habit of bingeing a Christmas slasher when these endearing dates approach, you have an unavoidable date with ‘How beautiful it is to die’, appropriate but inevitably inferior title in Spanish of the original ‘What a wonderful knife’. Jane Widdop, whom we enjoyed tremendously in ‘Yellowjackets’, stars in this delirium that functions as a curious macabre reformulation of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life!’, and in which a young woman discovers what would have happened to the city where she lives if they had never arrested the serial killer who landed there a few years before.

December 28 on Movistar Plus+

