Someone holding an Israeli passport. Photo/AP

RIYADH – Israel as a country in the Middle East faces challenges in terms of the international mobility of its citizens.

Some countries refuse to grant visas to Israeli citizens for political, historical reasons, or non-existent diplomatic relations.

The following is a list of countries known to refuse to grant visas to Israeli citizens.

1. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is one of the leading Arab countries that does not have diplomatic relations with Israel. Israeli citizens face difficulties obtaining visas to enter Saudi Arabia.

2. Irak

The country also has no official diplomatic relations with Israel, and Israeli citizens are generally not permitted to enter with visas.

3. Lebanon

Lebanon has a long history of conflict with Israel, and the two countries do not have diplomatic relations. Visas for Israelis in Lebanon are likely to be denied.

4. Syria

Relations between Israel and Syria are extremely tense, and as a result, Israeli citizens are generally unable to obtain visas to enter Syria.

5. Iran

Iran does not officially recognize the state of Israel and has no diplomatic relations with it. Therefore, they do not grant visas to Israeli citizens.

Tense political relations between the two countries have made it impossible for official travel between the two.

6. Malaysia

The country does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel and generally does not allow its citizens to visit Israel or grant visas to Israeli citizens.