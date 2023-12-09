No joker likes to tell jokes that are boring or that only raise smiles due to the public’s good manners.

That is why it is necessary to have a repertoire of jokes that are funny enough to make people laugh.

The problem is that not everyone has enough imagination to come up with these jokes, or doesn’t know too many jokes they can play.

The best thing you can do is read a good list and learn the ones you like the most. So you reserve them for special occasions. Remember that jokes for adults are not for all audiences, although they are always very funny.

Below are shown 129 very funny jokes that you can use in any context.

Very funny jokes

How are chemists fired? Acid a taste. I once told a chemical joke, but there was no reaction. How does a magician look after eating? Magordito. A lion ate a soap. And now it’s a puma. Do you know how much milk a cow gives in her life? Well, the same as on the way down. What is the height of a hairdresser? Discover that nothing in life is permanent. What does a gardener say to another? Let’s be happy while we can. Deleting spam emails is very easy: spam eaten. What is the name of Bruce Lee’s vegan brother? Brocco Lee. What does a cherry say when looking in the mirror? “Cereza?” There are 2 soldiers on a motorcycle and they can never get off. You know why? I’ve already told you: because they are soldiers. The curtain opens. Act 1: a stone. Act 2: the same stone. Act 3: It’s still the same stone. The curtain closes. Name of the work? Rocky 3. Where does porcelain come from? Of the porceweeps. I have an otaku friend who was sad, so I cheered him up. What is the height of a rooster? Let your skin get goosebumps. What do you call a boomerang that doesn’t come back? Stick. How do you say door in English? Door. And the one who sells them? Vendedoor. And the one who buys them? Buyer. Where does Iron Man live? Iron Know. Hippies don’t urinate: they make peace. What does a cow do with its eyes closed? Concentrated milk. What does an iguana say to her twin sister? We are iguanites. What is a bee doing in a gym? Zumba. What is the height of a shepherd? Counting sheep and falling asleep. I was going to tell a joke about sodium… but Na. Do you know why those from Lepe carry a bathtub on top of the ambulance? To carry the mermaid. Everything in life is temporary. Except the driver. Yesterday I went to McDonald’s with 4 friends. 3 were Sagittarius. And the quarter pounder. What does one printer say to another? “Is that sheet yours or is it my impression?” What is the favorite hairstyle of postmen? The ringlets. What is a tupperware doing in the forest? Tupperdio. What is the height of a stewardess? Falling in love with autopilot. What is the name of Bruce Willis’ cleaner brother? Kevin Willis. What were the Titanic captain’s favorite cartoons? Timon and Pumbaa. What did Jack Sparrow die from? From a disparrow. What do you call 2 zombies that speak different languages? Zombilinguals. Why do circus seals always look up? Because that’s where the focuses are. Do you know why the sea is blue? Because fish say “Blue, blue, blue blue.” Why wouldn’t a magician be good at boxing? Because it would be the Magoleado. Who is Prince Charming’s father? The Blu-ray. What is the name of the fish that falls from the fourth floor? Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhh… you! What is a mute doing dancing? A move. How is Batman going to his funeral? Batieso. Albino got lost in the forest, so his father fired 2 shots in the air because PAN PAN and Albino came.

short funny jokes

What does a depressed chicken say to another depressed chicken? We need support. Dad, dad, can I go to the movies? Yes, but don’t come in. Doctor, doctor, I have mumps. Well, take €2 and you already have bananas. You are obsessed with food! I don’t know what you mean croquettely. What is a vampire doing driving a tractor? Sow fear. What is the height of tuna? Screw him. What it says one tree to other? What’s up, buddy! A family occupied land in Hawaii. Now let’s see who evicts her. Why don’t those from Lepe leave the community? Because there is a sign that says Huelva. Hello doll. Hello ankle. What is a hair in a bed? The sleeping beauty. What does an egg say to a frying pan? You have me fried. Why don’t nuns wear sandals? Because they are devout. Why does the hen take so much care of her chicks? Because it cost him an egg to have them. What do you say 3 to 30? To be like me you must be sincere. What is the superhero of dogs? The Doberman If zombies reach old age… little zombies? Why is the moon bigger than the sun? Because they let her go out at night. What is the height of a porcupine? That gives him a bad feeling. I met my girlfriend in an elevator. She says I’m rising love. What does one roof say to another? “Ceiling less.” I hate chemicals: sodium. In Hawaii they don’t host you: they host you. What does Santa Claus have when he is missing a reindeer? Renal insufficiency. What does Batman do in the Batmobile when he’s cold? Beating. What is the height of a giraffe? Have sore throat. What does Darth Vader keep in his refrigerator? Dark ice cream. Why can’t you argue with a DJ? Because he always changes the subject. How do penguins get drunk? With Polo Liquor. What does a fish do in the cinema? Nothing: he is a MERE spectator. What is the scariest plant? The bamboo. What happens if you meet the person you like on the street? That you have crushed each other. What does 0 to 8 tell you? “Nice belt.” There are 2 psychics on a motorcycle and the medium’s one falls. What does a yellow traffic light say to cars? “Don’t look at me, I’m changing.” What is the language of turtles? The Turtle Why don’t cats go to the dance? Because they are scared of the twerking. Yesterday I fell and thought I had broken my fibula. But not. What is a dog doing with a drill? He is barking. Why does everyone always talk with that shoe? Because he says talk. There are two drunks and one tells the other: “Don’t keep drinking because you’re getting blurry.” Why did the math book commit suicide? Because he had a lot of problems. Why can’t diabetics take revenge? Because revenge is sweet. Why don’t ducks have friends? Because they are very unfriendly. Hello, is Agustín here? No, I’m uncomfortable. What does one loaf of bread say to another? Meet a crumb.

funny jokes for adults

1

The teacher asks Jaimito: “Jaimito, can you tell me a synonym for ‘surprised’?” Jaimito responds: “Pregnant, teacher!”

2

“Hey, do you like busty women?” “Well, the truth is that more than two make me a little upset.”

3

4

– Dear, from now on I’m going to call you EVA

– Why’s that?

– Because you are my first woman

– Ah, well, I’ll call you Peugeot.

– Because?

– Because you are 406

5

First act: A sperm dies. Second act: One hundred sperm die. Third act: 1000 sperm die.

– How is the play called?

– The Semen

6

– Dad, dad, does the heart have legs?

– No son, why?

– No, because last night I heard you say: “open your legs, sweetheart.”

7

– Father, last night my cousin made me his.

– Against your will?

– No…. against the wall.

8

A man says to his wife:

—Why don’t you let me know when you reach orgasm?

—Because I don’t like calling you when you’re at work.

9

I thought about having a threesome, but then I realized that if I wanted to disappoint two people at once, I could have dinner with my parents.

10

– Mommy, how come dad is Chinese, you’re white and I’m black?

– With what happened that night, be thankful you don’t bark.

11

– What happens when you put an egg in the microwave oven?

– Well, pinch yourself!

12

One friend to another: “How many times do you do sports a week?” “Does making love count as a sport?” “Yeah”. “Well then, none.”

13

A ship is shipwrecked:

—Captain, there are still women on the ship, you can’t leave!

—Yes, man, I’m here for women now.

14

– What I hate most about my husband is when he starts telling me a joke and leaves me halfway through.

– Well, what I hate most about mine is that he leaves me halfway and then starts telling me a joke.

15

What is “premature ejaculation” in Chinese?

On the yacht.

And what is the woman’s name?

Komoke Yatta

16

A drunk is peeing in the street, a woman passes by and says:

-How awful! What a monster! How wild!

—Don’t worry, madam, I’ve got him by the neck.

17

18

19

Hey, let’s see if you can help me with this crossword puzzle: “Female sexual organ”, with 4 letters. The second is an O.

¿Horizontal o vertical?

Horizontal.

Well then it’s mouth.

20

What is the difference between Ehh, and Ohh?

5 centimeters.

21

Why do sperm donations cost more money than blood donations?

Because they are handmade.

22

-Mom, why is my cousin’s name Rosa?

-Because your aunt loves flowers.

After a while the girl says to her mother:

-And mom, what do you love most?

-Come on, Penelope, don’t ask those things.

23

Two childhood friends:

-Hey, did you sleep with your wife before you got married?

– Not me, and you?

– Man, I didn’t know you were going to marry her.

24

In a survey:

– And you, sir, do you use any lubricant in your relationships?

– Yes, petroleum jelly.

-And where do you apply it?

– At the door so that the children do not disturb…

25

– Do you prefer sex or Christmas?

– Sex, of course! There is Christmas every year.

26

—Juan, did you make love to your wife before you got married?

-No, and you?

—I do, but I didn’t know she was your girlfriend.

27

– Doctor, what can I do so that my wife doesn’t get pregnant on vacation this year?

– Take it with you

28

– Mom, mom at school they call me big ass.

– Oh, don’t pay attention! Come on, help me fold your panties.

29

What did my wife die from, doctor?” “Multiple organ failure.” “What a bitch! With me he faked them…”.

30

– Mom, mom… When you make love with dad, do you thank him?

– Well no daughter.

– So, what is sexual education?

31

The husband is reviewing the bills and tells his wife: “If you knew how to cook we would save a fortune on the cook.” “Well, if you knew how to make love we would save a fortune on the gardener.”

32

-Grandfather. What is it like to make love in old age?

-Like adolescence, kid.

-Really?

-Yes, it is a wanting and not being able.

33

– The party is so boring, isn’t it?

– Well yes aunt, when I find my panties I’m going home.

34

– Inspector! Inspector! An official just raped me.

– But… How do you know he was an official?

– Because I had to do it all myself.

35

– Hey you! tell me something bright yellow.

– That a Chinese man has his balls pulled

36

-Jaimito, in the sentence “María is enjoying” Where is the subject?

-Very easy, Miss Professor, well, on top of her.

37

Are you coming to an orgy tonight?” And how many people will there be?” “Well, if you bring your wife, three.”

38

Hey, do you smoke between dust and dust?” “I think so! Whole cartons…”

39

How are a game of cards and masturbation similar? That if you have a good hand it doesn’t matter what your partner does.

40

An elderly couple:

Honey, where do you want us to make love?

On the floor!

And why on the ground?

Well, to feel something hard!

