About 1,200 tonnes of dead fish floating in the sea, Japan dismisses Fukushima nuclear water discharge as the cause. Photo/Sky News

TOKYO – Around 1,200 tons of sardines and mackerel died suddenly at sea level in Hokaido, Japan, since the beginning of this month.

The government condemned and rejected media reports that concluded this unusual phenomenon was the result of the discharge of treated water from the Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). Fukushima Daiichi.

Officials in Japan admit they are struggling to find out how many dead fish are washing up on beaches, including in recent days.

Earlier this month, about 1,200 tons of sardines and mackerel were found floating dead on the surface of the sea off the port of Hakodate in Hokkaido. The mass death of the fish formed a silver blanket that stretched for more than a kilometer.

On Wednesday, officials in Nakiri, a city on the Pacific coast hundreds of miles south of Hokkaido, were confronted with 30 to 40 tons of Japanese scaled sardines or sappa that had been observed in the area several days earlier.

Local fishermen rushed to collect the fish, fearing that their carcasses would reduce the oxygen content in the water by rotting and damaging the marine environment.

“I've never seen anything like this before,” a fisherman who has worked in the area for 25 years told the Mainichi Shimbun.

“It was only about last year that we started catching sappa in Nakiri. “This makes me wonder whether the marine ecosystem is changing,” continued the fisherman, who was not named.

Experts speculate that fish migrating in both areas were stranded after being chased to exhaustion by amberjacks and other predatory fish. Mass deaths can also occur when the water temperature drops suddenly, causing the fish to go into shock.