loading…

Realizing renewable energy is a commitment of many countries. Photo/Reuters

DUBAI – A total of 118 countries pledged to double global renewable energy capacity by 2030. This was an effort to double progress in energy efficiency at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As part of the initiatives announced at COP28 in Dubai, the Global Acceleration for Decarbonization initiative was launched.

Countries that have signed the commitment include the UAE, United States, Brazil, Japan, United Kingdom, Mexico, Poland, Germany, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Kenya, the Netherlands, Nigeria and Spain.

But Türkiye, China, India and South Africa have not signed.

Tripling global renewable energy capacity would mean increasing it from 3.4 terawatts in 2022 to 11 terawatts in 2030.

These two targets are one of five main steps announced by the International Energy Agency to make the UN Summit a success.

Additionally, within this initiative, 50 companies representing more than 40% of global oil production signed the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Agreement (OGDC).

As part of this initiative, a commitment was made to provide $1 billion in funding for methane emissions reduction projects.

COP28 President Ahmed Al Jaber urged more countries to sign a commitment to double global renewable energy capacity and double progress in energy efficiency during a meeting where he announced the initiative.