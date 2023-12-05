The Holten fire brigade extinguished a fire around noon that had started in a wooden shed in the garden of a house on Bessinkpasstraat. The fire started in one of the three waste bins in the shed. . The residents had already started extinguishing the fire before the fire brigade arrived. After arrival, the fire brigade took over from the residents and quickly managed to control the fire. In the meantime, there is still some work to be done to extinguish the fire. The shed, waste bins and garden fence suffered fire damage.