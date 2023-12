This afternoon, a police officer rescued a motorist from the water who had driven into a ditch on the Stadsweg between Hasselt and Rouveen. The car almost completely disappeared under water. A police officer who was called to help went into the water himself to rescue the driver from the sunken car. The victim made it to shore with the help of bystanders. There she is treated for hypothermia in an ambulance. The woman does not have to go to the hospital.