Following a search of a garage on Poolmansweg in Enschede, the police announced that a total of 180 kilos of illegal fireworks were seized. Yesterday it was already announced that boxes of fireworks had been found during a raid on a building on Poolmansweg. After examining the fireworks, it appears that there are both consumer and professional fireworks that do not meet the requirements. The police discovered the prohibited fireworks after a tip about a stolen moped that was allegedly in the garage.