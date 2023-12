A motorist in Vroomshoop did not have the best evening yesterday. At the Tonnendijk, the driver on the Tachtig Bunderweg did not take the bend according to the book, causing the car to end up in the ditch. The driver escaped unscathed, but later failed during a police breath test. The motorist had to be taken to the station for further investigation into driving under the influence of alcohol. A salvage company took care of the car in the ditch.