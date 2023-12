The KNMI has issued a code yellow for Overijssel for tonight and next night. There is a chance of slippery conditions due to snowfall. There will be no warnings in effect for the next few hours. Tonight, from around eight o’clock, and next night, (wet) snow will fall in the north and northeast of the country. This can cause it to become slippery in places. Traffic and outdoor activities may be affected by this. The slipperiness will disappear during Tuesday morning.