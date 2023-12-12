Superbonus 110%, the Meloni government grants a two-month extension. The categories involved

The government Melons he’s still working on it maneuver and it starts to happen worry in the majority, because if it were not voted on by Parliament by the end of the year we could run the risk of the feared “temporary exercise“, a situation that would put the country in great difficulty. But on this front the executive feels calm and continues to edit the basic text. The latest news – we read in Il Messaggero – concerns the Superbonus 110%. An intervention on the Superbonus appears in the Budget Commission. On the table there is a Sal (Work progress status) “extraordinary” that condominiums will be able to present on December 31st and to cover with the 110% bonus all work carried out in 2023. The Superbonus rules provide that invoices can be presented for the discount via two intermediate Sals, each of which must cover at least 30 percent of the workand then a final balance.

But if for example, – continues Il Messaggero – a condominium has not reached these percentages, it risks lose the ability to discount invoices with 110 percent despite having carried out some works in 2023. The risk is above all for those grounded in the last two months of the year. The rule is now in the hands of the Treasury and the Accounting Office. And it must be said that the Minister of Economy Giancarlo on the Superbonus topic Giorgetti he always kept the door barred, to avoid further disruption to the accounts. But the extraordinary Sal would not allow the opening of new construction sites, only the possibility of perhaps being able to close some of them. Many condominium owners could in fact find themselves in difficulty having started the works counting on the 110% bonus. If they were to find themselves in the situation of having to finance the interventions out of their own pocket they could decide to block the construction sites. We will probably already know today whether the Accounting Office has given the green light to the amendment.

