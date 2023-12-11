11 police officers and soldiers were killed and 8 injured by gunmen who attacked a police station in the town of Rask, in the south-east of the country. 2 attackers were also killed. Iranian authorities attributed the attack to Jaish al Adl, a group fighting for the independence of Balochistan, a region on the border between Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan. For now Jaish al Adl has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

The region where the police station is located, Sistan and Balochistan province, is one of the poorest in Iran, and its population, which is mostly Sunni Muslim, has often complained of discrimination by the government of Iran, which is a Shiite Muslim theocracy (i.e. it follows the other main current of the Islamic religion). Separatists from Balochistan have also carried out numerous attacks in Pakistan.

– Read also: Why Shiites and Sunnis argue